An Atlanta man has been arrested following the death of a Calhoun man involved in a crash on Interstate 75 last month, according to Marietta police and jail records.
William Headen, 29, is charged with one felony count each of first-degree homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle, as well as improper lane change, improper passing/overtaking and reckless driving among other counts following the crash at the Canton Road Connector's entrance ramp to I-75 southbound, according to Officer Jared Rakestraw, a spokesman from the Marietta Police Department.
Ricky Bradford died Sunday from injuries sustained in the July 31 crash, Rakestraw said.
He said Bradford and his brother, 60-year-old Larry Bradford of Calhoun, were struck by Headen's car as they attempted to load a truck onto a trailer. Rakestraw said the men were loading a 1994 Ford F-150, which was having "mechanical issues," onto a trailer attached to a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the crash.
Rakestraw said the 29-year-old driver of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata was illegally passing slower traffic at the entrance ramp to I-75 when his vehicle struck the back bumper of the Ford F-150, leaving both Ricky and Larry Bradford with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed Ricky Bradford had been partially inside of the F-150 navigating it onto the trailer when Headen struck the back of the truck, throwing him from the vehicle. Larry Bradford, who was in front of the F-150 preparing to winch it up onto the trailer, was struck by the F-150 as it separated from Headen's vehicle, he said.
After striking the F-150, the Hyundai Sonata spun into the far-right lane of the highway, into the pathway of other traffic, Rakestraw said.
Headen sustained minor injuries. All three men were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. While Larry Bradford was later released from the hospital, Ricky Bradford's condition continued to worsen until his death on Sunday, Rakestraw said.
The Marietta Police Department is still actively investigating the collision, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.