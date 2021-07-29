MARIETTA — Thanks to a project by the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball, a local Boys & Girls Club will no longer have to worry about the condition of their baseball field.
The Atlanta Braves Foundation, Major League Baseball, Boys & Girls Club leaders and county officials came together on a sunny and hot Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on a newly updated baseball/softball field at Marietta's James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club.
The project included the installation of a new turf infield, beautification of a nearby pavilion area, installation of signage and donation of baseball and softball supplies by a Braves partner.
The new turf infield, which cost $203,000 to install, will mean the Boys & Girls Club won't have to worry about constant maintenance, which can be time-consuming and expensive, said Danielle Bedasse, executive director of The Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Bedasse pointed to a before picture of the dirt infield in rough shape as she spoke.
"Baseball field maintenance is a special science," she said. "And we're finding struggles not just in Boys & Girls Clubs but in municipal parks and whatnot that just can't upkeep it."
So, she said, the foundation has been looking for places to install turf that will make it easier for communities to play on a long-lasting, low maintenance surface that's also easily interchangeable between baseball and softball to give boys and girls equal opportunities to play.
With the updates and new partnership between the Anderson Boys & Girls Club and the Braves, the club will also be able to take advantage of Braves RBI, a baseball and softball development program that will serve as an umbrella program for youth leagues, summer baseball, softball programming and fall development leagues for participants ages 4-18, Bedasse said.
After a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" led by David Jernigan, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid thanked the Braves and Major League Baseball for the new partnership with the local club. The partnership, she said, would "enrich our community, foster diversity and increase access to youth baseball and softball programs."
"Inclusion means ensuring everyone has equal opportunities to enjoy all the greatness that this country offers, including America's favorite pastime," she said, as children from the club watched from the sidelines. "We are thankful to have the home of the Braves in Cobb, because the Braves and the MLB have been great community partners."
After the ribbon cutting, children from the Anderson Boys & Girls Club followed Braves staff and volunteers to the grass outfield to practice their baseball fundamentals, including hitting and throwing lessons with former Braves players.
Nkeschia Brundidge-Clark, executive director of the Anderson Boys & Girls Club, said the new turf on the field won't just be a boon to activities and honing of baseball and softball skills for kids at her club but also for other local children's organizations.
"We're right next door to Girls Inc., and we've already partnered with them to come over and utilize the field," Brundidge-Clark said. "This gives the kids a chance to work on clinics, work on intramurals, work on drills, everything to enhance what they already know about softball and baseball. And just having such a beautiful field is something that we haven't had here before."
She said she hopes the newly renovated facility will mean more local children will take a serious interest in baseball and softball.
