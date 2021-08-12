The Atlanta Ballet has a new leader, with the dance company announcing Tom West as its new executive director.
Atlanta Ballet is one of two resident companies at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, along with the Atlanta Opera.
West’s hire follows a five-month national search by the dance company’s Board of Trustees, with help from Arts Consulting Group. The former president and CEO, Arturo Jacobus, spent 12 years at the helm before announcing his retirement. West is transitioning into the role and will fully assume it by Sept. 27.
West has spent more than 20 years in arts management and most recently served as chief advancement officer for the Los Angeles-based American Film Institute. He has also worked at the Washington-based John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.
West is known for leading fundraising efforts and also has experience in strategic planning, board leadership development, revenue growth, donor and audience relations, community engagement and team building, the dance company said in its announcement.
“It is an honor to join the remarkable leadership team at the Atlanta Ballet as it returns to the stage and studios,” West said in the announcement. “While there will be challenges in the year ahead, (Artistic Director) Gennadi Nedvigin’s artistic leadership throughout the last five years has elevated the Company and its recognition nationally, and the Centre for Dance Education remains a top destination for the next generation of dancers.”
Board Chair Nancy Field praised West’s business acumen, commitment to diversity and ability to communicate the importance of the arts to a community in the announcement.
“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, I welcome Tom and look forward to working with him as we seek to gain greater national recognition for the extraordinary artistic caliber of our professional company under Gennadi Nedvigin's artistic direction, and as we strive to become more integral to the fabric of Atlanta’s diverse community through inspiring performances, superior dance education, and increased community access,” Field said.
The Atlanta Ballet was on hiatus for almost two years due to the pandemic. The company ran a “Back to the Stage” fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief and recovery, raising $3.7 million from more than 3,100 gifts.
The ballet plans to return to live, in-person performances in the 2021-2022 season. From Dec. 4 through Dec. 29, the company will produce “The Nutcracker” at CEPAC. Shows planned for 2022 are “Snow White,” “Firebird,” “Giselle” and “Strike Your Fancy.”
“Tom’s extensive experience in successful fundraising, Board development and governance combined with his knowledge and understanding of the benefits that the arts offer our community are invaluable,” Nedvigin said in the announcement. “He has a kind and calm demeanor, yet has the ability to inspire an energetic and productive atmosphere with his fresh, dynamic leadership approach based on the collective experiences of everyone in the room. I look forward to merging his distinguished professional background and valuable connections with our existing strategic vision to expand our reach within the digital world, the metro Atlanta area, the state of Georgia and beyond.”
