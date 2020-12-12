An annual update to the Atlanta region’s transit and transportation plans changed little for Cobb County.
The governing board of the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority unanimously approved the annual ATL Regional Transit Plan last week. That plan, according to the news release announcing its approval, “contains a list of transit projects from which the ATL Board may select and recommend to the state for potential state bond funding.”
The authority, commonly referred to as the ATL, is a body tasked with coordinating transit improvements across the metro area.
The plan approved Dec. 3 did not change the list of projects entirely or primarily within Cobb County:
♦ $500,000 for transit signal priority on CobbLinc bus routes running between Marietta and the Cumberland and Town Center community improvement districts
♦ $6.25 million for ADA-compliant sidewalks, curbs, ramps and crosswalks along CobbLinc’s local bus routes in unincorporated Cobb County
♦ $51 million for a new Cumberland Mall Transfer Center
♦ $51 million for a new Marietta Transfer Center
♦ $8.5 million to expand the South Cobb Transfer Center
♦ $18 million for a new Marietta Maintenance Facility
♦ $491 million for a “Northwest Regional High Capacity Transit Corridor”
In September, the ATL pulled from the 2019 regional transit plan when it recommended three Cobb projects for state funding: the Cumberland Transfer Center, ADA compliant sidewalks and transit signal priority.
Taken together, the 245 projects on the list would cost some $29 billion and would produce a five-to-one return on investment equal to $142 billion, per the ATL.
“Data tells us that an additional 3 million metro Atlanta residents will live and work in the region by 2050,” ATL Executive Director Chris Tomlinson said in a prepared statement. “As transit will play a critical role in how we support the region and State of Georgia’s economic growth targets, the (regional transit plan) provides a roadmap of strategic options that will help us meet our projected mobility goals.”
