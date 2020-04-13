Smyrna employees deemed "at-risk" by the city will receive hazard pay for the duration of the city's declared state of emergency after a City Council vote April 7. 

Fire department, police department, community development and public works employees who "have the potential to come into contact with the public" will be considered at-risk and earn an additional $2 per hour, according to a copy of the resolution approved by council members.

The pay will be retroactive to March 20, the day Mayor Derek Norton declared a state of emergency in the city due to the spread of the coronavirus. The determination as to whether an employee is likely to come into contact with the public will be made by department heads. 

The money will come from the city's contingency funds until they are depleted, at which point it will come from the city's reserves, per city spokeswoman Jennifer Bennett. 

