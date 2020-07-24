MARIETTA — More than four months after schools closed down due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, masked Marietta High School graduates celebrated their commencement at Northcutt Stadium on Friday night.
The 380 Marietta seniors who participated in Friday’s graduation, all wearing face coverings, many of which were emblazoned with with the signature Marietta “M,” concluded their high school careers in their football stadium.
Principal Keith Ball said it means a lot to him to put on this commencement ceremony for his seniors, and his “heart was full” to be able to celebrate this graduating class in such an unusual year.
“It took a lot of planning and work to get the ceremony off the ground, but it was totally worth it,” Ball said in a statement to the MDJ. “The kids earned this moment through hard work and patience.”
Marietta graduated 588 seniors this year, the most students to earn a diploma in school history, according to Ball.
For this year’s ceremony, the district limited graduates to only four guests each in order to ensure social distancing at Northcutt Stadium. In past years, graduates could expect to receive between 12 and 15 guest tickets. To further reduce crowding at the event, the district limited the number of staff members that could attend.
Despite the atypical nature of Friday night’s commencement, Ball said the class of 2020 can embrace it. To him, they are a resilient group.
“They are doing all they can to be hopeful and empowered during a pandemic,” Ball said of the graduates. “I believe the world they are building will be better than the one we gave them.”
