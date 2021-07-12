CUMBERLAND — Champion boxer Evander Holyfield headlined the Cobb Chamber's monthly luncheon this week, sharing stories of his rise to the top and overcoming obstacles with his mother's lessons.
Holyfield spoke with Chamber Chairman John Loud in a "fireside chat" that covered topics from one of the all-time great boxer's early life to the infamous 1997 "Bite Fight" against Mike Tyson.
Throughout the chat, Loud tied Holyfield's stories to the business world, harping on the theme of "knocking out the competition."
Early life and career
Holyfield, a longtime Atlanta resident, shared with the crowd of hundreds at the chamber's Marquee Monday luncheon that he'd been told since age 8 (and a weight of 65 pounds) that he could be the heavyweight champion of the world.
"I said, 'But I'm only 8 years old.' He said, 'You won't always be 8,'" Holyfield recalled, and the crowd chuckled. "And I believed it, 'cause the next week, I was going to be 9," the crowd's laughter grew.
Holyfield said he'd looked himself in the mirror daily from a young age and reminded himself that, one day, he would be the heavyweight champion of the world.
He repeatedly credited his mother with his determination to never give up, which he said she began instilling in him early on.
"When I lost my first match, I started crying," Holyfield said, adding to the crowd's delight that he told his trainer he "didn't like him no more."
"When I went home, my momma let me cry for about two minutes. After that she said, 'Let's get to the truth. What happened?' I said, 'I lost,' and she said, 'And?' I said, 'Well, I quit.' And boy, when I said that, my momma went off. She said, 'I didn't raise a quitter. You have to go back.'"
So back he went, Holyfield said, to once again face Cecil Collins, the white boy who — to his surprise — beat him after he'd bested others easily. And he lost again, he said.
After another hard conversation with his mother and another return to the gym, against what he would've liked, Holyfield said, he finally beat Collins and at around age 13, his career continued upward.
Loud, tying the story to the business world, told the crowd to use Holyfield's example. He challenged the crowd of business owners not to give up when times get tough or competition is fierce.
Holyfield followed the point, recalling his somber return to the gym and his trainer that he'd told he'd be quitting. He remembered his coach telling him before his comeback against Collins that he hadn't lost but rather "had a setback."
"He said, 'You lose when you stop and you don't do it no more,'" Holyfield said of his coach's advice. "He said, 'Setback paves the way for a comeback.'"
'Don't you have a temper tantrum'
Continuing with the lessons from his mother, Annie Holyfield, Evander Holyfield said one of the most important pieces of advice she'd given him, and one that continued to keep him out of trouble, even late into his career, was to let his actions do the talking.
Holyfield's mother wanted him to learn from her mistakes, among them telling "everybody how I felt any time I felt like saying it."
"She said, 'I never got fired, but I never got a promotion,'" he said. "And she said, 'Son, I do not want that to happen to you.' She said, 'You learn how to hold that tongue. ... Don't you have a temper tantrum.' All the things that my momma told me were because she wanted me to be better than she was."
Holyfield said that advice came in handy in some of his most trying moments.
In a controversial 1984 Olympics decision that many say robbed him of a gold medal, instead landing him a bronze, Holyfield faced in the semi-finals Kevin Barry, a fighter from New Zealand.
According to a Holyfield biography on the Olympics website, near the end of the second round, Holyfield landed a solid body shot with a right hand, and then "unloaded with a left hook that floored Barry."
The referee disqualified Holyfield for a purported late hit, saying he had told the boxer to break prior to his left hook. Loud and Holyfield pointed to pictures of Barry holding his hand in the air after the fight, showing him as the true winner and another showing the gold medalist later pulling Holyfield toward the top of the podium.
"I was really hurt. I was really upset, but I remembered what my momma said: 'Son, hold that tongue. Don't act like you're a kid and you're crying and all this," Holyfield told the audience. "You ain't do nothing wrong, so you don't have to worry about it."
Loud said the lesson to be taken from the controversy was that Holyfield's composure in part resulted in the gracious response from his competitors. In the business world, he said, it can be the same — things might not always be fair, but it's best to keep going with a positive attitude.
Another example, Holyfield told the crowd, was how his composure saved him from disqualification in the infamous "Bite Fight" against Mike Tyson in 1997. Tyson, at the time notorious for controversial comments and actions during fights, bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear during the fight, a move that Holyfield said in the moment he wanted to retaliate against.
"You never forget where you came from. I'm from the ghetto, so when he bit my ear ... I was getting ready to do the worst things to him. ... I was gonna bite that big ol' cheek of his," Holyfield said. But, he said, his team reminded him to "keep your mind on the Lord."
The chamber followed the discussion with a Nike commercial featuring, in part, Tyson showing up at Holyfield's door years later to apologize and hand Holyfield's ear back. The pair of legendary boxers appeared to reconcile their differences and hug on Holyfield's doorstep.
Holyfield said in the years since the fight, he'd accepted Tyson's many apologies for his words before the fight and actions during. He tied the forgiveness to another theme that ran throughout his talk — his unfailing Christian faith.
Muhammad Ali, Boys & Girls Club and other highlights
In other portions of Holyfield's talk, the boxer recalled Muhammad Ali's mentorship, his growing up in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a statue of his likeness being unveiled in Atlanta late last month.
Holyfield credited the Boys & Girls Club with catching youth at times of most need and changing their futures by keeping them off the street and out of trouble.
Loud closed the talk by saying the rise to the top "doesn't just happen."
Addressing the crowd, Loud said each day is full of choices, and, as Holyfield showed, choosing grit, focus and hard work, while still giving back to the community, can create champions "over and over."
