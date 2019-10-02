Sitting in his car after midnight at a west Marietta crossroads, an Acworth man was found by Cobb police with a cocktail of illegal and prescription drugs, officers say.
Andrew Kyle Barbaree, 33, was arrested by Cobb police around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Friendship Church Road and Churchill Drive, off Dallas Highway, court documents show.
Police said he had four grams of heroin, two grams of cocaine, six grams of methamphetamine and 16 pills of various prescription drugs for a range of ailments in the center console of his vehicle.
The drugs likely had a combined street value of between $1,000 and $1,500, based on average prices.
Jail records show Barbaree spent almost four days behind bars before being released from custody on Monday night on a $41,000 bond, paid for by a woman he lives with.
Barbaree faces seven felony drug possession charges as well as a single misdemeanor count of driving while suspended, having four previous convictions, records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.