Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with left fielder Michael Brantley (23) after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros owner Jim Crane in attendance in game two of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros fans hold up a sign after game two of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Fans in the outfield cheer in the 9th inning in game two of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) shakes hands with catcher Martin Maldonado (15) after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros players celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros mascot Orbit waves a flag after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and center fielder Jose Siri (26) celebrate defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the 9th inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the 9th inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) celebrates with catcher Martin Maldonado (15) after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and Jose Altuve (27) hug after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and center fielder Jose Siri (26) and left fielder Michael Brantley (23) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros players Jose Siri (26) and Kendall Graveman (31) celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) reacts after striking out looking against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrate Altuve hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) reacts towards home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after striking out looking against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) reacts with umpire Ron Kulpa (46) after striking out looking against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) reacts with umpire Ron Kulpa (46) after striking out looking against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the Rally Nuns consisting of members of the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province celebrating during the seventh inning between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; An overhead view of the fans sitting in the outfield during the seventh inning of the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the Rally Nuns consisting of members of the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province celebrating during the seventh inning between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly on the mound during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) reacts after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with teammates Jose Siri (26) and Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with teammates Jose Siri (26) and Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) reacts as he heads to the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Rally nuns in the outfield in game two of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks off the field in front of the Houston Astros fans during the sixth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the Houston Astros fans waving their rally towels during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) takes the ball from starting pitcher Max Fried (54) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jesse Chavez throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel reacts against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) is safe at second base against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) is relieved by manager Brian Snitker (43) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) is relieved by manager Brian Snitker (43) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a double in the 6th inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a double in the 6th inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) avoids a wild pitch by Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (not pictured) during the fifth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Terrance Gore (5) hits a single and drives in a run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hits a single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a RBI single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; A general view as Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) prepares to pitch to Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Mattress Mack stands with the rally nuns during game two of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) walks off the field during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) prepares to pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) strikes out Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) during the fourth inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) gets a hit and drives in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) gets a hit and drives in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrate d'Arnaud’s home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri (26) slides past Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) during the second inning during game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports