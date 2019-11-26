A fire that destroyed a million-dollar home in southeast Cobb near Vinings on Monday is thought to have started in fireplace ashes that weren’t properly disposed of, fire investigators say.
The home, at 4000 Woodland Brook Drive in unincorporated Cobb, was gutted by the 3 p.m. fire, which blazed for hours.
Cobb firefighters initially thought the fire started in a vehicle in the garage next to the house, then spread to the main dwelling.
But further investigation has revealed the “accidental” fire was the result of “improper removal or disposal of fireplace ashes," chief investigator Brian Beaty of the Cobb County Fire Department said Tuesday.
“The 8,000-square-foot structure was heavily involved by fire,” Beaty said of the home.
Records show the property is owned by Jim Nalley of Nalley Automotive, which was confirmed to the MDJ by neighbors Monday.
A huge plume of smoke was visible over southeast Cobb during the blaze, which was brought under control by several crews of Cobb firefighters.
Cobb County Fire Department Capt. Joseph Bryant told the MDJ no one was injured in the fire, which caused the home’s roof to collapse, but it's believed a pet dog perished in the blaze.
The fire did not pose a risk to neighboring properties, Bryant said.
Authorities blocked Woodland Brook Drive at Brandy Station on Monday to keep people away from the fire throughout the afternoon.
The two-story stucco house is on a 2.5-acre residential lot and was built in 1983, according to records with the Cobb County Tax Commissioner.
The home included a total of 14 rooms, including five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and a 10,000-square-foot basement, and had a fair market value of just over $1.7 million.
The section also comprises a swimming pool and a 1,000-square-foot detached garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.