ATLANTA — Before the Georgia General Assembly had reached the halfway point of this year’s session, the cityhood proposals for East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings were signed into law.
Cobb’s fourth — and arguably least contentious — cityhood proposal, however, has yet to receive a vote by the House of Representatives after passing out of committee over two weeks ago.
“I have no idea,” said state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, on why her bill on Mableton cityhood hasn’t moved. “I’m trying to get the same due diligence they did for the other bills. Mableton deserves the same due diligence, and we’re just trying to get it out.”
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, had the same answer on the bill’s status.
“I have no idea.”
Does he expect it to ultimately receive a vote?
“I have no idea,” Wilkerson said again with a laugh.
The south Cobb effort to bring more than 70,000 residents into a new city passed easily through its first two hearings. That stood in contrast with its three counterparts, which faced a laundry list of objections from Democrats who questioned the motives and methods by which the cities would be formed.
But since its last hearing Feb. 16, the Mableton bill has sat awaiting a House vote. Though it’s the only proposal to be led by a Democrat, Thomas has pitched it in much of the same terms as her GOP colleagues: the bill is about “local control,” an effort to bring “the citizens of Mableton closer to their government.”
The bill must pass the House by Crossover Day — the 28th day of the legislative session, which is March 15 — to have a chance at being signed into law.
“The official reason you’ll hear is that it’s not as time-sensitive,” said state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna.
Mableton is not under the same time crunch as its sister proposals, which included language in their bills setting their referendum dates for the May 24 primary election (the bills don’t create the cities, but merely allow residents to vote on incorporation in a referendum).
Thomas wrote her bill to allow Cobb’s Board of Elections to choose whether Mableton is voted on in May, or in the November general election. That decision was made for the board last week, however, when Mableton missed the deadline to be signed into law 90 days before Election Day. November is now its only option.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, said at the Cobb African-American Policy Forum last week that in addition to being the only Democrat-led cityhood effort, it’s the only minority-led one.
“Out of the four cities, there are three that are majority white, and one majority non-white. That is south Cobb, Mableton. That is the only one that has not had a chance to move,” Allen said. “…I have a feeling that there will be reasons at the last minute to say that the shot clock has run out. And now we have another community that has been not able to exercise their right to vote.”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, signed onto the Mableton bill on the grounds that all four efforts deserved a shot at self-determination, and said she’s hopeful it continues to move forward.
“The common thread that runs through all these cities is local control,” she told the MDJ Friday, though she said her “honest answer is, I don’t know” if it will advance.
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, also a co-sponsor, was more assured.
“Mableton is proceeding as any other bill would prior to Crossover Day … I have full confidence it’s going to pass the House, pass the Senate, and be on the ballot in November,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.