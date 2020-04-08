Tilisia Roberts said she’s worked as a Instacart shopper off and on for the last three or four years.
But with the rise of the coronavirus, the Cobb County resident has seen a change.
“People are scared. It’s a serous situation,” Roberts said, as she dropped off groceries from the Powers Ferry Road Publix to a customer's home.
Roberts said she does what she can to keep safe while working a job where she is often out in public.
“I just wash my hands like I’m supposed to and stay out of the large crowds,” she said.
Instacart is a grocery shopping service in which people make orders online and someone hand-selects their items and delivers them. A membership-based grocery shopping company, Shipt, also delivers groceries to peoples' homes. Personal shoppers have seen increased popularity in recent years, and even more so as people are staying home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Instacart, the company is seeing its highest customer demand in history, with order volume growing by over 150% in the last several weeks. Instacart reports much of the demand is driven by new customers: in the last week, daily app downloads on the Apple app store surged by seven times normal figures. Last month, the company announced it was hiring 300,000 new shoppers in the U.S. and Canada. Shipt has also been hiring new shoppers to keep up with increased demand, according to its website.
How to get groceries delivered
First, choose a grocery delivery provider. Instacart and Shipt both serve Cobb County. You can visit their respective websites, or download an app for Apple and Android devices. Then, set up an account and choose which store you'd like to order from. Which stores are available may vary between companies and by location.
When you've selected a store, fill up your cart with the items you want to order. You can use a search tool for a specific item or look up items by category. There are also coupons for some products on the website or in the app. While you're filling your cart, it's recommended that you provide alternatives in case a specific requested product is out of stock at the store.
Once you've selected your products, there's an option to add any special requests or messages for your shopper. Customers are advised to also be available for shoppers in case they have questions. Choose a payment method and a time for delivery and your order will be delivered to you, or can be left at the door. After you receive the groceries from your shopper, you can pay a tip directly to them though the app or the website.
