The number of people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cobb County has risen to 566, with 29 deaths, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
Monday evening, there were 517 reported confirmed cases in Cobb and 26 deaths.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, statewide there have been 9,156 cases with 348 deaths. Monday evening, Georgia had 7,558 reported cases.
About a fifth of the cases in Georgia, 1,899, have been hospitalized. The health department does not report hospitalizations by county.
As of Tuesday, there are 374,329 reported cases in the United States and 12,064 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Cobb, 5.1% of those confirmed to have been infected have died, per the state reporting as of Tuesday evening. The reported death rate statewide is 3.8%.
Twenty one men and eight women in Cobb have died due to the virus. All but eight were confirmed to have an underlying health issue.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
♦ A 33-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 66-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 81-year-old woman unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 93-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 97-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (9,156) and deaths (348) by county:
Fulton 1185, 39
Dougherty 973, 56
DeKalb 673, 11
Cobb 566, 29
Gwinnett 540, 13
Clayton 278, 10
Hall 215, 0
Henry 208, 3
Lee 204, 15
Bartow 191, 12
Carroll 183, 4
Sumter 162, 6
Cherokee 147, 6
Chatham 120, 4
Douglas 117, 5
Mitchell 100, 11
Forsyth 99, 1
Early 96, 5
Floyd 92, 3
Terrell 92, 9
Rockdale 86, 2
Houston 85, 6
Randolph 83, 4
Fayette 81, 4
Coweta 80, 2
Clarke 78, 9
Richmond 75, 3
Colquitt 70, 5
Newton 67, 3
Paulding 62, 1
Worth 60, 3
Muscogee 54, 1
Spalding 54, 4
Troup 47, 3
Bibb 46, 1
Columbia 46, 0
Crisp 46, 0
Lowndes 45, 1
Tift 45, 1
Barrow 42, 3
Thomas 42, 2
Coffee 41, 2
Ware 37, 3
Oconee 33, 1
Pierce 32, 1
Calhoun 31, 1
Glynn 30, 0
Upson 29, 0
Baldwin 27, 1
Dooly 27, 1
Bryan 26, 2
Gordon 25, 3
Walton 25, 2
Laurens 24, 0
Greene 23, 1
Jackson 23, 0
Decatur 21, 0
Whitfield 21, 2
Dawson 20, 1
Meriwether 20, 0
Peach 20, 2
Polk 20, 0
Turner 19, 0
Butts 18, 0
Effingham 18, 1
Camden 17, 0
Haralson 17, 0
Mcduffie 16, 2
Burke 15, 0
Lamar 15, 0
Liberty 13, 0
Monroe 13, 1
Seminole 13, 0
Stephens 13, 0
Washington 13, 0
Clay 12, 1
Harris 12, 0
Bacon 11, 0
Miller 11, 0
Murray 11, 0
Baker 10, 2
Bulloch 10, 0
Fannin 10, 0
Macon 10, 0
Morgan 10, 0
Pickens 10, 2
Pike 10, 0
Schley 10, 1
White 10, 0
Irwin 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Madison 9, 1
Dodge 8, 0
Pulaski 8, 0
Talbot 8, 1
Toombs 8, 1
Catoosa 7, 0
Habersham 7, 0
Jenkins 7, 0
Jones 7, 0
Appling 6, 0
Ben Hill 6, 0
Brooks 6, 0
Grady 6, 0
Jasper 6, 0
Johnson 6, 0
Lincoln 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Brantley 5, 1
Lanier 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Rabun 5, 0
Wilkes 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Banks 4, 0
Berrien 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Cook 4, 0
Jefferson 4, 0
Marion 4, 0
Quitman 4, 0
Screven 4, 0
Stewart 4, 0
Taylor 4, 1
Telfair 4, 0
Union 4, 0
Walker 4, 0
Webster 4, 0
Charlton 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Emanuel 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Gilmer 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Wayne 3, 0
Wilkinson 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Elbert 2, 0
Oglethorpe 2, 1
Towns 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Crawford 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Echols 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 441, 6
