There have been 681 cases of infection from the coronavirus in Cobb County as of Friday evening, up from 653 cases Thursday evening, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
Thirty-three Cobb Countians have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Thursday evening, the reported number of deaths in Cobb was 32.
In Georgia, the reported total cases has risen to 11,859, up from Thursday’s 10,885. There have been 425 deaths statewide attributed to confirmed cases of the virus, 13 more than Thursday.
In Cobb, 4.8% of the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died, per the DPH’s latest report. Statewide, the death rate is 3.6%.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 1,417 cases and 50 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,072 cases and 68 deaths, and DeKalb County at 826 cases and 13 deaths.
Twenty-four of the people from Cobb County who have died from the virus had underlying health conditions.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 67-year-old man
-A 68-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 76-year-old man
-A 78-year old woman
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
Of those in Georgia who tested positive for the virus, about a fifth have been hospitalized, or 2,454.
Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 459,165 reported cases in the United States and 16,570 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (11,859) and deaths (425) by county:
Fulton 1,417, 50
Dougherty 1,072, 68
Dekalb 826, 13
Cobb 681, 33
Gwinnett 669, 17
Clayton 328, 11
Hall 273, 0
Henry 249, 3
Lee 230, 15
Sumter 216, 9
Bartow 208, 15
Carroll 200, 5
Cherokee 177, 7
Douglas 148, 5
Muscogee 142, 3
Chatham 140, 5
Mitchell 135, 13
Richmond 134, 4
Forsyth 119, 4
Houston 112, 7
Early 107, 6
Floyd 104, 5
Terrell 103, 10
Randolph 102, 5
Coweta 100, 2
Fayette 93, 4
Rockdale 89, 2
Clarke 81, 10
Colquitt 80, 5
Worth 78, 4
Newton 77, 3
Paulding 74, 2
Thomas 74, 3
Columbia 65, 0
Spalding 65, 4
Crisp 63, 0
Lowndes 59, 2
Bibb 58, 1
Tift 56, 1
Troup 56, 3
Coffee 53, 2
Barrow 51, 3
Upson 50, 0
Ware 50, 4
Pierce 43, 2
Calhoun 39, 2
Dooly 37, 1
Oconee 37, 1
Baldwin 35, 1
Glynn 34, 0
Walton 34, 2
Bryan 29, 2
Gordon 29, 3
Laurens 29, 1
Turner 28, 0
Butts 27, 0
Decatur 27, 0
Jackson 26, 1
Dawson 25, 2
Greene 25, 1
Burke 24, 0
Whitfield 24, 3
Peach 21, 2
Polk 21, 0
Washington 21, 0
Effingham 20, 1
Camden 19, 0
Harris 19, 1
Mcduffie 19, 2
Meriwether 19, 0
Macon 18, 0
Brooks 17, 1
Liberty 16, 0
Stephens 16, 0
Bulloch 15, 0
Clay 15, 1
Grady 15, 0
Haralson 15, 0
Johnson 15, 1
Lamar 15, 0
Pike 15, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Habersham 14, 1
Morgan 14, 0
Seminole 14, 0
Catoosa 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Murray 12, 0
Oglethorpe 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Baker 11, 2
Irwin 11, 0
Toombs 11, 1
White 11, 0
Jones 10, 0
Madison 10, 1
Marion 10, 0
Miller 10, 0
Pickens 10, 2
Appling 9, 0
Dodge 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Jenkins 9, 1
Lumpkin 9, 0
Pulaski 9, 0
Talbot 9, 1
Telfair 9, 0
Wilkinson 9, 1
Ben Hill 8, 0
Banks 7, 0
Brantley 7, 1
Emanuel 7, 0
Lincoln 7, 0
Taylor 7, 2
Berrien 6, 0
Cook 6, 0
Gilmer 6, 0
Jasper 6, 0
Jefferson 6, 1
Rabun 6, 0
Stewart 6, 0
Union 6, 1
Walker 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Wilkes 6, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Screven 5, 0
Wilcox 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Franklin 4, 0
Wayne 4, 0
Chattahoochee 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Towns 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 1,226 , 5
For the full Georgia DPH report, visit dph.georgia.gov. For the CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
