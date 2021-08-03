MARIETTA — Marietta City Schools students returned to class Tuesday morning, as the district’s school communities remain split on the issue of masking in schools.
As in Cobb, Marietta Schools decided in the weeks leading up to the new school year that masks would remain optional for students and staff.
Guidance from public health experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, down to Cobb & Douglas Public Health recommend that students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in school buildings.
District officials, including Superintendent Grant Rivera, cite low transmission rates in buildings, no virus spread on school buses and at least 65% of district staff being vaccinated before the start of the school year as examples that following school transmission data has not yet led them astray.
Rivera has also said he “strongly encourages” students and staff to wear masks and get vaccinated when they’re able, but says that it’s up to each family to decide.
The opinions of parents and staff who spoke to the MDJ were split, with some saying they wished everyone would wear masks and others who said they didn’t mind either way. A split in comfort taking the COVID-19 vaccine was also apparent among those same individuals.
Marietta HighAs Marietta High School students made their way into the building and parents kissed and waved their children goodbye in the car-rider lines around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, students who spoke with the MDJ said they mostly felt comfortable with the district’s optional mask policy.
Most said they’d been vaccinated and knew that a majority of their friends and school staff had as well.
But as she headed into the building to music and a DJ welcoming students back, Senior Ariel Powe said she was “a bit concerned” about the lack of a mask mandate.
“I don’t like how it’s optional,” she said, adding through her mask that being vaccinated gives her some comfort. “I’m hoping everybody wears a mask.”
Still, Powe said she’s still excited to start school with the schedule she wanted and to be in in-person classes after the many challenges brought by virtual school.
Junior Keishawn Ray said he wasn’t bothered by the optional mask policy, though he chose to wear a mask as an extra precaution. Ray’s mother, Reunicie Boyd, said she and her son weren’t vaccinated yet. She said they’d wait for the FDA to give the vaccines full approval. At this point, the COVID-19 vaccines are still under emergency use authorization, a mechanism used by the FDA to speed up the use and availability of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies.
“I think it’s up to you as an individual and what you choose,” Boyd said, referring to mask wearing and the vaccine. “I want to wait to see how other people kind of react to it (the vaccine). Maybe next year.”
Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball estimated about half of the students and staff in the school were wearing masks Tuesday. Likewise, he said, the school community appears split on their opinion of the district’s optional mask policy for the new school year.
“It’s a pretty even split of people who are extremely supportive of not wearing masks to school and the people who are extremely supportive of if there was a mask mandate that they think that that would be a good idea,” Ball said. “Leaving it as masks not required allows both parties to execute their opinion, their will.”
For his part, Ball said he’s thankful for and feels safer being vaccinated, but he maintained that making decisions based on the district’s data from last year and keeping an eye on the data as the current school year continues will be a safe way forward.
West Side ElementaryAs she welcomed students off buses at West Side Elementary School Tuesday morning, school counselor Tshunta Rambert sported a mask, but estimated that a majority of students headed into the school for the first day were not.
Rambert said she respected each family’s personal choice, but added she would feel better if more people in the school wore masks.
She said she felt the best protection against the virus and the more contagious Delta variant spreading quickly in Cobb and across the country was to wear a mask.
Rambert called her “primary concern” the fact that no student in her school building is yet eligible to be vaccinated and many are not wearing masks. So far, only Americans ages 12 and up are eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine.
However, Rambert added, again citing only “personal choice,” that she and her 14-year-old daughter at Marietta High School had not been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, West Side office clerk Heather Pudvin, who was maskless, said she felt comfortable going without one because she’d been vaccinated and because she typically interacts with one person at a time during work. Still, in crowded settings, like the school’s open house earlier in the week, she’d gone without.
She noted that her daughter, a West Side fifth grader, made her own choice to wear a mask because it makes her feel more comfortable. Pudvin also noted that her daughter has decided she’ll get vaccinated as soon as she’s eligible.
Pudvin also said the school’s ventilation has been improved, doors are left open and the school encourages certain meetings or activities to be outdoors, when possible. She also said she could “count on one hand” the number of staff at West Side that hadn’t been vaccinated, another fact that she said made her feel better, despite some remaining nerves over a student body that isn’t yet eligible.
“I think the next few weeks will definitely tell us a little bit more,” she said. “Dr. Rivera is very good at ... keeping us abreast of things going on in the community.”
Standing nearby, Crystal Gant, a mother of three West Side students, said all three of her children would continue wearing masks. And, she added, so should everyone else, including the adults.
Moving with her family from hard-hit New York City during the pandemic, Gant said her kids know how to keep themselves safe — by wearing masks, sanitizing and washing hands and other means.
But, like Rambert, Gant said she was not vaccinated and would not be. She said she didn’t trust the shot and felt, after having the virus previously, that it would make her more susceptible to getting it again. She also said she didn’t want to be a “guinea pig” for a vaccine that doesn’t yet have full approval from the FDA.
“They got that vaccine too fast for me,” she said.
As she walked her first grader into the building, West Side mom Brittany Barber said she was comfortable with the district’s optional mask policy. Barber said she and her family are vaccinated, and her son would be when he became eligible.
She said she felt confident that most adults in the district were already vaccinated and was less concerned with spread among younger children, among whom she said the virus tended to be less severe.
“I still think the grown-ups would be wise to still wear a mask (in crowds),” Barber said. “But I trust them. They know what they’re doing.”
