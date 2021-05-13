Tips for travelers in the region

If you are planning to travel this weekend throughout the south/southeast coast:

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model.

Plan ahead – bring groceries and other necessities with you to reduce making trips while you’re at your destination.

Fill up before getting to your destination. Use the AAA Mobile app to locate gas stations and call ahead to see if they have fuel.

Avoid driving during high-traffic times of day.

Pack lightly. Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car and don’t use your roof rack or a special cargo carrier. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Don’t travel with a container carrying extra fuel in your car.

If you’re already on the road and will be traveling throughout the south/southeast coast: