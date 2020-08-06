MARIETTA — While Marietta High School classrooms remained vacant of students this week, hundreds of toilet paper rolls lined the trees and signs in the school’s front parking lot Thursday night.
The Marietta High School senior class started their final year of high school remotely on Tuesday, taking classes online only due to the coronavirus pandemic, but dozens of seniors gathered at their school on Thursday night to participate in the senior tradition of rolling the grounds with toilet paper.
“It feels great,” senior Abu Hoque said of returning to campus for the night, “because it’s nice to see everyone again.”
Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball said the senior tradition of throwing toilet paper across campus began more than 50 years ago. The tradition used to take place on the last day of school, according to Ball, but in the last two decades the senior class has moved the event to the night before the first day of school.
This year, the event took place with administrators on the scene. Ball said the senior class held the event on Thursday rather than the night before school so a group of his staff members could attend and supervise the students.
In an email sent to district families on Thursday afternoon, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera notified the community about the senior tradition that would be taking place that night.
“This event, which is candidly met with mixed opinion from the community, undoubtedly has been a source of excitement and pride for generations of Blue Devils seniors,” Rivera said in the email to families.
Per Rivera’s email, seniors received permission to roll the school with toilet paper from 7 until 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
“If we attempt to stifle our students,” Rivera said, “they will find an alternative (without our knowledge or supervision).”
Campus cleanup will take place on Friday afternoon, according to Rivera.
