On Wednesday, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and former U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico — also a Democrat — shared a tweet from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency with some seemingly alarming information.
GEMA tweeted a graphic detailing the number of hospital beds in 14 different regions in Georgia. And Region N, which encompasses Cobb, Paulding, Douglas and Cherokee counties, seemed to be running out of space.
“Four. There are FOUR critical care beds available in my region,” Amico tweeted in response. “That’s not even enough for everyone in my family who has #COVID19 if — heaven forbid — we needed critical care.”
On Thursday, the number of critical care beds available shot up to 11 out of a total of 211, according to GEMA. That day, there were also 167 general inpatient beds (out of 1,217) in the region and 123 emergency room beds (out of 283). On July 1, those numbers were 23 critical care beds, 199 general inpatient beds and 156 ER beds. On June 1, they were 40, 355 and 169, respectively.
Those numbers aren’t necessarily cause for concern, according to Wellstar Health System’s Dr. Danny Branstetter, a specialist in infectious disease.
“Back when we were developing a coronavirus plan, part of that plan included, what do we do when our numbers go up?” Branstetter said. “So we have very well-thought-out plans coordinated with the Department of Public Health, other health systems in the state of Georgia, as well as the National Guard to expand our ability to care for patients.”
Consequently, he continued, Wellstar’s capacity “goes beyond what is listed on those number charts.”
It was a point Gov. Brian Kemp made earlier this week.
“The reason that we shut down in the first place — and other states shut down a lot more than we did — was to give us time to build our hospital bed capacity, to supply (them) with (personal protective equipment) and ventilators and all the things that we ... needed,” Kemp said. “Because of those sacrifices everybody made early on, we developed this hospital plan, we have plenty of ventilators, we have plenty of (personal protective equipment).”
Cobb-Douglas Public Health spokeswoman Valerie Crow referred questions regarding the information in GEMA’s reports to Wellstar and to GEMA. GEMA referred questions to the state Department of Public Health.
State DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said all the hospitals in region N self-report their numbers daily.
“Hospital capacity does fluctuate which is a reflection of their surge capacity,” she said in an email. “For instance, if they convert 5 hospital rooms to accommodate 2 patients each (rather than the normal one), then their capacity would change from 5 to 10.”
In the event Wellstar runs out of critical care beds, Branstetter said, it would make room for COVID-19 patients in parts of its hospitals not typically used for critical care, such as surgery recovery rooms. Mobile and tent hospital are also an option, he said.
Even on a normal, pre-pandemic day, Branstetter said, hospitals are quite full.
“Yes, these are impressive numbers when you look at them,” he said of GEMA’s numbers, “but that’s pretty close to what we run normally.”
And the increase isn’t solely attributable to new COVID-19 patients.
Early in the pandemic, Wellstar — like other hospitals around the country — canceled elective surgeries in order to make room for a potential surge of coronavirus patients and minimize the virus’s spread.
On a normal day, the inside of Wellstar’s Kennestone Hospital is so busy “it’s like being in a mall,” Jeff Cooper, the hospital’s vice president of operations, told the MDJ in April.
The hallways in Kennestone were empty that April morning save the occasional masked staff member. “It’s just different ...” Cooper said at the time.
GEMA has been tracking hospitalizations in Georgia since May 2. On that day, there were 1,440 people hospitalized due to the virus. That figure dipped to 783 on June 7. On Thursday, it was 3,157.
“We are seeing an uptick in admission for coronavirus, there’s no doubt about that,” Branstetter said, “but we also see admissions for general medical conditions, traumas, those kinds of things as well.”
Neither hospitals’ surge plans nor the fact that trauma patients have contributed to a decline in hospital beds means people should let their guard down, he added.
“It’s still important that we could overwhelm the capacities of all our hospitals and we don’t want to ever face that situation,” he said. “These are not infinite resources so (we) still have to do all the measures to prevent infection spread as much as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.