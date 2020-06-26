The hate crimes bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly with overwhelming margins.
A majority of Cobb’s lawmakers voted for the bill, with 15 of the 21 members of the county’s legislative delegation voting in favor.
Voting in opposition were state Reps. Ginny Ehrhart, Ed Setzler and John Carson.
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins did not cast a vote, a choice prompted by his misgivings about the bill, he said. Two Cobb Democrats: state Reps. Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, and Michael Smith, D-Marietta, missed the vote also and were marked excused.
Condemnation from Democrats was swift.
“Three Cobb GOP Representatives voted NO on the Hate Crime Bill today. Carson (northeast Cobb, HD 46), Ehrhart (west Cobb, HD 36), Setzler (northwest Cobb, HD 35). Time to consign folks like these to the dustbin of history. Vote them out November 3,” the Cobb County Democratic Committee said on Facebook.
Democrat Caroline Holko, who is challenging Carson this November, posted on Facebook that Ehrhart and Carson “are ratcheting up their hatefulness.”
Setzler and Tippins spoke to the Marietta Daily Journal this week about their votes. Both are adamant that their opposition did not come from a lack of concern over issues raised in recent weeks by those protesting in metro Atlanta and around the country.
Rather, they said, they saw the bill as being in conflict with bedrock American values of equality under the law and freedom of speech. Furthermore, they said, the law is flexible enough to mete additional punishment for crimes that shock the conscience, like those in which a person is targeted solely on the basis of his or her skin color, sexual identity or religion.
Carson and Ehrhart did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but Ehrhart laid out her opposition in an email to the MDJ last week for why she voted against the bill when it came before the House last year.
“My opposition to a ‘hate’ crimes bill is not at all swayed because a high-profile case has dragged this issue into the limelight once again,” she wrote. “Empowering the government to ‘get inside the heads’ of its citizens and then dole out stiffer sentences when it finds their viewpoints disagreeable is nothing short of Orwellian. Shall we all now check over our shoulders for the Thought Police? (Perhaps progressives could funnel the money saved from defunding the police into this new breed of law enforcement.) A free country should never select out certain viewpoints and opinions and then punish its citizens for them. Even if the viewpoint is an ugly one. Even if the opinion includes hate. What should we do instead? Punish the crime. Punish it swiftly, justly, and forcefully. Stay out of people’s heads. It’s as simple as that.”
Tippins and Setzler both pointed to the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law. Setzler said the hate crimes bill “creates a circumstance where some people are more equal than others.”
“If you look at Lady Justice, she’s holding scales in her hands,” he said. “What else do you notice about Lady Justice? She’s blindfolded. Hate crimes laws take off the blindfold.”
Both are also concerned the law would raise First Amendment issues.
When discussing the bill with a staff attorney for the state Senate, Tippins said, he asked whether hate speech was protected by the First Amendment.
The attorney replied that it was.
Tippins then asked how one might prove that a crime was motivated by the victim’s identity.
The attorney said affiliation with racist groups, for example, or hate speech might be used to prove such a motivation. In Tippins’ view, the latter would, effectively, criminalize something protected by the First Amendment.
Setzler objects to a provision of the bill that requires the annual collection of statistics on hate crimes. Those reports would not be subject to public inspection except by defendants and their alleged victims.
Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, said the inclusion of data collection is “extremely important.” Keeping tight statistics would help local law enforcement agencies pinpoint where hate crimes may be taking place.
“It’s not just something that’s feel-good,” Jones said. “It’s actually something that’s going to allow us to combat hate crimes in a scientific way.”
Setzler said that underscores the symbolic nature of certain portions of the bill.
“Even the proponents of this bill have recognized publicly that the hate crimes portion is a feel-good measure and work hard to sidestep the deeply troubling legal issues of it,” he said. “Not only do hate crimes laws tear the guts out of the principle of equal protections before the law, but they fail to address real issues such as making reforms to our citizens arrest laws, strengthening due process and providing more meaningful citizen oversight to policing.”
A number of lawmakers agree, he continued, but, “in response to these painful losses here and around the state” have faced “overwhelming pressure to jump on the hate crimes train and not ask the hard questions lawmakers are depended upon to ask.”
Setzler and Tippins also say the law already has the ability to administer justice in cases that proponents of hate crimes bills cite when making their case — a point made last week by state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, when explaining his issues with hate crimes bills.
Reeves, who serves as a floor leader for Gov. Kemp, voted against the bill in 2019. By the time it returned for a second vote on Tuesday, he had changed his mind.
“Hate crime laws have a long history of constitutional issues that concern me,” Reeves said last week. “In Georgia law today, most offenses already have sentencing ranges that allow a judge to impose a longer and appropriate sentence when the case involves factors such as racism. Because of these concerns I voted no last year. However, I am outraged at the events we have seen, and it has caused a deeper level of recognition of how prevalent racism still is in our country. If passing this legislation can be a step to bring change and healing, then I believe it is something to consider.”
On Friday, Reeves said he had changed his mind because of the message that passing the bill would send.
“When I weighed in my mind what to do on the vote this time around, I recognized the incredible value of Georgia as a state having a law that condemns crimes based on race and bias,” he said. “The value in Georgia making a statement to say, ‘We absolutely will not tolerate crimes based on race and gender and sexual orientation’ — there’s a lot of value in that statement and I recognize that value a whole lot more this year than I did a year ago.
“After living with what our country and our state has been through and assessing all these things,” he continued, “it was the absolute right thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.