Faced with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus and rising caseloads, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday recommended that people vaccinated against the virus resume wearing masks indoors in communities with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus.
The CDC also recommended that people in K-12 schools — students, staff and teachers — wear masks regardless of the virus’ community spread or one’s vaccination status. It did, however, also recommend that students return to in-person learning during the coming school year.
“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing.
Only two months earlier, the CDC said people who had been vaccinated could congregate indoors without masks, such was the protection offered by coronavirus vaccines granted emergency approval by the federal government.
In Cobb County, caseloads began dropping after a winter surge. In late May, the spread of the coronavirus in Cobb County dipped below a crucial threshold marking the difference between high- and moderate-risk environments, something Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark called “a huge blessing.”
But the progress is slowly being undone. Over the weekend, the county announced on its Facebook page Cobb was approaching the aforementioned threshold, of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
Public health experts have attributed the rise in cases, in part, to the Delta variant, which was first detected in India toward the end of last year.
The Delta variant
Since its discovery, the variant, one of several identified since the beginning of the pandemic, has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, according to public health officials. As with past variants, experts have kept a close eye on Delta, to see whether it is more infectious, leads to more severe disease or better evades natural or vaccine-induced coronavirus immunity.
In fact, the variant spreads 225% faster than the original virus, Dr. Danny Branstetter, an infectious disease specialist with Wellstar Health System, said. The virus is also more likely to cause severe disease and evade immunity, he added.
A virus that can better evade a person’s immunity is concerning to public health officials, Branstetter said, because it can raise the point at which heard immunity kicks in. But, he added, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the Delta variant.
“Right now, real world data tells us that the mRNA vaccines are about 88% effective at preventing symptomatic disease,” he said, a figure down from roughly 95%. “The problem will be if we don’t have good coverage (from the vaccines) so we drop down to that 50% (efficacy) range, something like that. Then we’re going to see a bigger bump up in that number to 80-90%, if (new variants) remain as contagious as the Delta virus.”
People who are vaccinated and without underlying health issues are still relatively safe from the worst effects of the virus, according to Branstetter. But others are not, making precautionary measures taken during the height of the pandemic — masking, social distancing, more frequent hand-washing — important even for those who have been vaccinated, he said.
“You may pick it up, even if asymptomatic, and shed just enough to cause problems in someone else who is (A), unvaccinated or, (B), the group that I really worry about … those who are post-vaccine and still have significant co-morbidities — that’s immunosuppressed patients, lung disease, heart disease, obesity, diabetes,” he said.
He finds the situation especially worrisome in the southern United States, which has the lowest vaccine uptake of any region in the country.
“There are pockets that are overwhelming health systems, much like we saw in December and January here,” he said.
In Georgia, only 40% of people are considered fully vaccinated, according to state data. That figure is 47% in Cobb and 49% nationwide.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|07/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|63,579
|+162
|Hospitalizations
|3,651
|+8
|Deaths
|1,027
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|07/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|924,292
|+1,975
|Hospitalizations
|66,599
|+107
|Deaths
|18,680
|+
McClatchy contributed to this report.
