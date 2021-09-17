Amid a sharp reduction in the number of district students who took the SAT college entrance exam, scores in Cobb County School District surged this year, according to data released Friday by the district.
Cobb students’ mean score was 1150 this year, up from 1107 in 2020.
The test is made up of a writing and a math section, and 1600 is a perfect score. In 2016, the maximum score changed from 2400 to 1600.
On the evidence-based reading and writing section, Cobb students’ mean score of 581 is 17 points higher than in 2020. In math, Cobb students’ scores rose by 24 points, to 568.
But far fewer students took the test this year. Almost 3,500 students took the test, down from 5,300 in 2020 and 5,600 in 2019.
Students at Marietta High School, meanwhile, also saw a bump in their mean score this year, from 1067 in 2020 to 1073. Marietta High is Marietta City Schools’ lone high school.
Marietta’s mean reading score dropped five points to 539 this year, but that was more than offset by an 11-point gain in student's mean math score, which was 534 this year.
Marietta also saw a sharp drop in the number of students who took the test. In 2020, 288 students took the SATs. This year, only 187 did.
East Cobb’s Walton High School again led the pack with a combined score of 1275 — a 3-point increase since 2020, when it also topped the list of Cobb high schools.
Wheeler was second, with a combined score of 1233, and Pope was not far behind, with a score of 1205.
Several district schools saw a massive jump in their scores, including Wheeler (+73), Campbell (+72), Harrison (+47) and South Cobb (+44). In 2020, the most pronounced increase was Osborne's 25-point jump to 967.
