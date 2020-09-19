MARIETTA — Dozens of vendors set up tables and tents and parked their trailers and buses to show off their art, their crafts and other pieces for sale at the Marietta Artisan Market on Saturday.
The market, organized in a parking lot just across Mill street from the Marietta Square Farmers Market, featured colorful canvas paintings, bamboo artwork, fall season decor, jewelry and other unique creations. Vendors sold wallets, books and even handmade face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Vendor Phillip Fiuza Lima brought what he called "functional art" to the market. His work, pieces made of bamboo, can be used as bowls, lampshades or just decorations to hang on the wall.
Kim Burgett, a book vendor, towed her aqua-colored "Book'n It" book trailer to the market Saturday. She displayed new and used books for sale, stacking them on her trailer and on a book cart in the parking lot.
According to its Facebook page, the market will return to Marietta Square next Saturday, Sept. 26.
