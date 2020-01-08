Through his art, Jim Hill gives back to the community while telling a story. Jim Hill: Pieces of History opens at Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will run through March 22. GO!
As a young boy growing up in the inner city of New York, Hill could not afford art supplies. “Out of necessity, he created a palette of colors made of recycled paper materials in order to satisfy his calling to be an artist,” said Madeline Beck, curator at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
In young adulthood, Hill became a highly successful fashion model but the work did not feed his soul. “To fulfill his humanitarian and biblical calling to give back to his community and care for the most marginalized, Hill poured himself into operating and opening homeless shelters in Brooklyn. In 2012, Hill relocated to Atlanta where he now works towards the goal of opening another homeless shelter. Through all of this, Hill has been avidly creating hundreds upon hundreds of works of art,” Beck said.
Interested in exhibiting his artwork and telling his story in his new hometown of Marietta, Hill shared his artwork with MCMA. “The pictures themselves intrigued me, but it was his one-of-a-kind story and personality that made me consider his work and its weighty meaning in a new way. I was in awe and brought our executive director, Sally Macaulay, to meet Jim and see his work in person; the rest is history,” Beck said.
Hill creates mosaics from found paper. “He cuts magazines, posters, flyers, etc. up into small triangles and glues them piece by piece onto cardboard. He calls this process ‘painting with paper,’” Beck said.
“He is notable because he creates large, incredibly complex designs full of detail and depth by meticulously arranging varying colors of pieces. Each composition takes up to six months to complete. Hill works with realistic representation, though many works contain more abstract ideas and forms to convey his symbolic narrative. His new Innocent Art series (presented here for the first time as a whole) consists of abstracted interpretations of key moments in the Civil Rights Movement, meant to emulate artwork created by children,” Beck said.
This exhibit is one that should be seen. “This exhibition is a must-see because it not only discusses a variety of social issues that are all too relevant to our society, but it also showcases a medium and technique that is not explored as often as more traditional methods of art making. The exhibition has moments that are quite emotional and heavy, but so many that are also full of joy and hope,” Beck said.
The exhibit is inspiring. “The exhibition is guaranteed to be interesting — full of history, anthropology and sociology. Each piece has a thoughtful backstory written by the artist himself that will give the viewers an engaged, intimate experience. Though there is much to be learned through Hill’s work, his work is also full of so much color and energy that even without reading the accompanying stories, guests will find that the technique and imagery tell a story all on their own,” Beck said.
Hear Hill discuss his work as an artist, educator, philanthropist, and humanitarian on Feb. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served at the opening reception, and a cash bar will be available. All non-members and other guests are welcome to attend at $10 per person. Museum members can attend for free, and membership can be purchased at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.