MARIETTA — Police video of Marietta Councilman Reginald “Reggie” Copeland being arrested shows he ignored an officer’s instructions for over 10 minutes before backup police arrived and Copeland was forcibly pulled out of his truck and placed in handcuffs.
“It’s someone who thinks they’re above the law, it’s a councilman,” arresting officer Ryan Lukaszewicz says to another Marietta police officer in bodycam footage. “Won’t acknowledge me at all, just like I’m not even there.”
Copeland, 57, was sentenced as a first offender in the State Court of Cobb County last week in relation to his May 2019 arrest, per court documents, but his criminal court case is now sealed from public view so it’s not known what charge or charges he admitted to and what his sentence is. Before the case was sealed by Judge Maria Golick, Copeland faced four misdemeanor charges of obstructing police.
The MDJ obtained a dozen Marietta police video files showing Copeland’s arrest, including nine body camera videos and three from patrol car cameras, through an Open Records Act request. The MDJ also obtained a full police incident report with a written transcript of the arresting officer's video footage.
The video shows Copeland first interacting with Officer Lukaszewicz, who responded to a minor car collision on Fairground Street on May 24, 2019.
Lukaszewicz spends 13 minutes asking Copeland to move his vehicle to the side of the road and provide his driver’s license before saying “I’m done” and pulling the councilman out of his black Dodge Ram truck with the help of two backup officers.
Less than 10 minutes beforehand, Lukaszewicz is heard on the video saying to another officer “I’m just going to cut him (Copeland) loose in a second here,” indicating that he did not initially intend to arrest the councilman.
There was never any suggestion Copeland caused the car collision. The other driver involved, a 19-year-old woman, is seen receiving a citation for making an improper U-turn in the arresting officer’s bodycam footage.
“He’s driver two in all this so I don’t know what the big deal is,” Lukaszewicz says to another officer about Copeland resisting police.
Copeland did eventually move his vehicle off the road and into a nearby parking lot, but he continued to ignore the officer, rolling up his car windows and refusing to answer questions or comply with orders.
“You realize you’re wasting my time and you’re obstructing my investigation, OK?,” Lukaszewicz says to Copeland, as seen in the video footage. “Do you understand that? Are you going to keep ignoring me?”
In the dozen or so minutes that Copeland can be seen ignoring Lukaszewicz’s repeated requests, the councilman sits in his truck and makes several phone calls, first calling 911 although police are already on scene. He tells the dispatcher his back hurts but he doesn’t need an ambulance, and that an officer has tried to slam his foot in his car door.
“Let her know you’re out with the cops and you’re wasting 911’s time right now,” Lukaszewicz says to Copeland while the councilman is talking with the dispatcher.
Copeland can then be heard in the footage speaking on his phone to Marietta Police Department Deputy Chief Marty Ferrell, again claiming Lukaszewicz tried to shut his foot in his truck door, and explaining his version of events.
Copeland hands the phone to Lukaszewicz, who tells Ferrell “I’m trying to handle an accident but he (Copeland) keeps getting in his car and rolling up his windows and won’t talk to me. He wants to play games and sit in his car the whole time.”
It’s not long before things between the parties get heated and Copeland is pulled from his car.
“Back up, I’m going to step out of the car,” Copeland says to Lukaszewicz before being handcuffed. “You don’t have to put your hands on me.”
Another police officer tells Copeland he is acting like a child. “You’re going to get tased, bro,” the officer warns Copeland.
Copeland quiets down once in handcuffs, after which Lukaszewicz is seen in the video talking on the phone to a superior, who advises “get a supervisor down there.”
“You’ve got a city councilman … whatever he’s doing right now, I’m not sure because I’m not there, but I don’t want this thing to get out of control. You’re locking up a city councilman, for whatever reason, and I just don’t want police to break policy, OK?” the superior says over the phone to Lukaszewicz.
Eventually more senior Marietta police officers arrive on scene, including Maj. Jake King, who speaks to all parties and makes the call to remove Copeland from handcuffs and let him go until the body camera footage can be reviewed.
“Without going through all the camera footage right now I think it would be smart of us, which I don’t like and it’s going to cause us a bunch of heartache regardless, that we kick him loose now and kind of drop back and review some of this stuff,” King says at the scene, while talking to someone on the phone. “That’s my feeling. He’s not going anywhere, we obviously know him, we won’t have any problems if later we decide to bring charges against him for the obstruction, that’s not an issue.”
"Yeah, you're the boss," Lukaszewicz says to King.
“This is more (of a case where) he was obstructing your investigation by not complying with your requests,” King said. “Total passive resistance.”
Copeland was officially arrested and booked into the county jail five days after the collision, on May 29, records show.
At no time during the May 24 incident did he present his driver’s license to officers, despite being repeatedly asked, the footage shows. This is despite telling Lukaszewicz he wants to report the accident, so any damage can be dealt with by insurance.
Copeland is heard on tape saying his arrest is “terrible’’ and he hasn’t done anything.
When talking to Maj. King after his handcuffs have been removed, Copeland says “I support y’all and everything you do, if I’m wrong, I’m wrong, but in this case I was not wrong. It doesn’t make sense.”
(2) comments
...and this guy is making important decisions that impact the City of Marietta! Disgraceful!
ungrateful, pompous, uncooperative
