A Jonesboro man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of three individuals in connection with an August crash in South Cobb.
The Cobb Sheriff's Office arrested Martez Darshun Smith on Monday, according to police records. The charges stem from a crash on Aug. 30, when Mitia Pruitt, Chloe Dudley, and Maniya Connelly were killed while Smith was driving.
Smith faces three counts of vehicular homicide, one for each passenger killed. He also is charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, according to the arrest warrant. He is in the Cobb County jail, with a bond set at $2,000.
Police say just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 30, Smith was driving a Chrysler 200 at 70 mph on Six Flags Parkway in Mableton, near the intersection with Queensferry Drive. The posted speed limit was 40 mph.
As the vehicle approached a right curve, the car slid across the opposite lane and off the roadway before crashing into a tree and flipping over, according to Smith's arrest warrant.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Smith was transported to Grady Hospital. One passenger of Smith's car was uninjured, and left the scene before being arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Two of the three passengers in the car's back seat were ejected from the vehicle, and all were pronounced dead either on scene or shortly after arriving at Wellstar Atlanta Hospital.
(1) comment
A $2,000 bond?? Why bother??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.