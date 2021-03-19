Cobb Police have made one arrest in connection with the March 16 shooting of a 12-year-old boy at the Main Event arcade on Cobb Parkway, near its intersection with Cumberland Boulevard.

Cobb Police have not released the name of the arrestee. A spokesperson for the department said investigators identified two vehicles they believe were associated with the shooting.

Police say the 12-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, remains in stable condition. He was shot in the chest outside of the arcade around 11:41 p.m., though a spokesperson for Main Event told the MDJ the company does not believe those involved in the shooting were patrons of the business.

The investigation remains open, authorities say, as there may be more unidentified suspects in the case.

