Three soldiers fell from the sky over Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, trailing red smoke Wednesday morning as part of the Army's salute to health care workers who continue to fight the ongoing pandemic.
The event also marked the announcement of the hospital's opening date for its new $126 million emergency department. Another demonstration was scheduled for the Wellstar East Cobb Health Park Wednesday afternoon.
As part of the U.S. Army’s “Salute to Healthcare Workers,” the Black Daggers Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team jumped from a small passenger plane high above Kennestone Hospital and spiraled toward the ground, one member displaying an American flag as he descended.
The three soldiers were greeted with applause from crowds standing around the small unpaved patch across from the hospital off Tower Road and from health care workers and Cobb residents alike who had gathered on the parking deck nearby.
Kennesaw resident Jeramiah Poff and his 11-year-old daughter Aaron Hernandez were among the crowds who gathered in parking lots and along sidewalks to watch the soldiers glide in for a landing.
Poff, who served in the Air Force until 2008, said he'd participated in many jumps in his own military career. He said it was a joy to be able to show his daughter something similar to what he'd done.
Poff also said the parachute salute was a fitting tribute for health care workers who are putting their own lives at risk on the front lines of the COVID-19 response from those who know what it's like to risk their lives.
"These health care workers do it day in and day out," he said, adding that his mother works at Kennestone Hospital. "Today was another representation of that (for them) — 'We are not forgotten. Our hard work in this front line stuff every day is valued.'"
Aaron called the experience "exciting," and said, "it's not easy taking care of more people than there are nurses."
"They're risking their lives and their health every day," she said.
Shortly after the parachutists touched down and began packing up their gear, Wellstar Health officials gathered with Kennestone as a backdrop to announce that, beginning July 23, the hospital's new 163,000-square-foot emergency department will be ready to serve the community.
"We are celebrating with you ... for one, our birthday. Kennestone turns 70 years old," said Mary Chatman, president of Kennestone Hospital. "We know that we're standing on the shoulders of many, many people who have helped us put the vision for Kennestone together. ... Even more so, you mark with us being able to leap into ... the next phase of Kennestone."
Chatman stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Wellstar Health System President and CEO Candice Saunders to make the announcement, turning around a sign to reveal the opening date to the crowd who'd gathered to watch the parachutists land.
"Your recognition means so much," Saunders said. "But more importantly, your service means so much to each one of us."
Chatman and Saunders said the new emergency department will be able to serve up to 220,000 patients of all ages per year.
Wellstar officials say the emergency department's technological advancements will include CT scan machines that will be used solely for emergency patients, as well as dedicated MRI, ultrasound and X-ray departments.
It will also feature a second floor committed solely to treating patients with behavioral health needs. The department will also have separate areas for children and adult patients and pediatric rooms large enough to accommodate families accompanying young patients.
Additionally, the department will have the ability to expand medical services into the parking lot to treat mass casualties with equipment to decontaminate people exposed to hazardous chemicals.
The new emergency department is also set to feature improved access for ambulances and people delivering patients in cars with two access points for ambulances and three for personal vehicles, relying on high-traffic city roads, rather than local neighborhood streets.
Chatman said the new facility with 166 beds will be capable of quickly serving patients, and will likely be able to process 400 patients per day.
Saunders said patients coming into an emergency department are looking to be diagnosed quickly. She said the new department will allow the hospital to assess patients on the spot and determine if they can be provided care and return home or if they need to be admitted.
Wellstar officials say around 19% to 26% of emergency department visits are admitted. The rest go home or are referred to some other type of care.
Saunders added that, amid an ongoing global health pandemic, the emergency department will provide more flexibility "as we continue to navigate the needs of the COVID-19 virus patients ... as well as all our health care needs of our patients."
