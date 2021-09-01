ACWORTH — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decision means that Georgia has secured water supply requests from Lake Allatoona that will supply Cobb and other metro areas through 2050.
The decision means Georgia has scored another victory in the decades-long tri-state water wars with Alabama and Florida. The U.S. Supreme Court handed Georgia a win in April, when it ruled in favor of the state in allocation disputes on Lake Lanier.
What does the decision mean?
The Corps' decision gives the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority and the city of Cartersville, the two utilities with storage contracts at Lake Allatoona, the water they are expected to need for decades.
The decision on Allatoona came after years of study, consideration of many alternate plans and decades of holdup. The Army Corps announced it had chosen Georgia's plan, crediting water recycled by the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority to the authority's available water storage to which it is entitled.
In the decision, Jaime Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of Army civil works, said Georgia's preferred method means "100 percent of return flows from Cobb County’s water treatment facilities at Allatoona Lake and releases from the upstream Hickory Log Creek Reservoir would be credited to the State of Georgia’s water supply storage account."
Before the order, the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority had been given credit for less than 5% of the tens of millions of gallons of water able to be returned to Allatoona, according to Glenn Page, director of the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority.
Page said the Friday decision is good news not just for Cobb but for much of metro Atlanta, as the Cobb-Marietta authority sells water to other jurisdictions.
"It's good news for us and then (for) our customers — the cost of operating, the cost of delivering and therefore the cost of water will be lower because of this," Page said.
He said the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority is a supplier, which sells water to other metro areas, including Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding counties. And he added that the water authority's ability to pull more from Lake Allatoona as it recycles water back into the lake means it could pull less from the Chattahoochee River, freeing up more water from the river for the many other areas of metro Atlanta that already pull from it.
He also said the decision helps Cobb "write our future" because, if the water authority can figure out how to capture more water and return it to the basin from which it's drawn, it can increase the amount of water available for locals.
Page said the water authority and the Cobb County government have over the years invested significant amounts of public money to return water to Allatoona through the construction of a $100 million reservoir in Canton, wastewater plants and other infrastructure for purposes of drawing more from the lake without depleting other jurisdictions' supply. Cobb had not, until this decision, begun to get a return on those investments, he said.
How it started
In 1981, the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority requested additional water allocation from Lake Allatoona to meet its water needs, but the request was held up by a lawsuit from the state of Alabama against the Army Corps meant to stop that reallocation. For more than three decades, subsequent reallocation requests have been held up by suit after suit, Page said.
The water authority, Atlanta Regional Commission and state of Georgia filed suit against the Corps in 2014 for "failure to act," on the request. The Corps was then ordered by a judge to perform a reallocation study to be completed by the end of 2020 to determine whether Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority and Cartersville would get the water they requested.
After considering several reallocation plans, the Corps settled on what the water authority had requested: allow water that is recycled and placed back into lakes and rivers through water treatment facilities and other means to be credited toward what the water authority is allowed to pull from its water storage in Allatoona.
“This is a generational pivotal moment for metro Atlanta that secures our water supply for decades to come,” said Katherine Zitsch, managing director of natural resources for the Atlanta Regional Commission. “[It] significantly increases our drought resiliency … [and] will encourage further smart infrastructure investments and efficient water use in the region.”
Allatoona, metro Atlanta's third-largest water supply behind Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee, provides flood control, hydroelectric power generation, recreation and fish and wildlife management, according to the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.
Page, who will retire later this year, said the decision on Allatoona this week is the capstone of his 34-year career with the Cobb-Marietta authority and will have long-lasting positive impacts for Cobb County.
The water authority's four-decades-old request for more water from Lake Allatoona was the genesis of the "water wars" between Alabama, Florida and Georgia over supply from waters including Allatoona, Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River. And the decision is one of three recent wins for Georgia in the water wars.
In addition to this latest decision and the Supreme Court's on Lake Lanier, a suit filed by Alabama over the neighboring Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin was recently thrown out by a federal judge.
Allatoona Lake is at the start of the Alabama-Coosa-Tallapoosa river basin, which flows through Alabama on its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Alabama has sued the Corps for its split up of the basin's waters, arguing Georgia gets too much of the water compared to those downstream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.