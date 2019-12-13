Indictments have been brought against two men who police say robbed the Cash America Pawn shop on Cobb Parkway in Marietta armed with guns.
Michael Bernard Mackey, 46, of Atlanta, and Nicholas Arthur Swaby, 25, of Stone Mountain, were indicted as co-defendants by a grand jury in Cobb County Superior Court on Thursday, on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of false imprisonment and a single count of fleeing police.
Per arrest warrants, Mackey and Swaby entered the Cash America Pawn shop at 316 Cobb Parkway SE, near the intersection with South Marietta Parkway SE, armed with weapons including a black handgun at about 4 p.m. on July 24.
Both men fled the business within a few minutes when 911 was called, and were apprehended by police within half an hour as they drove southbound on Interstate 285 near Paces Ferry Road about 4:20 p.m., police said.
The men were arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.