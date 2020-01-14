A south Marietta bakery was robbed 10 minutes before closing by two suspects armed with a handgun and a knife, who made off with around $2,400 in cash, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant.
Authorities claim south Marietta resident Alejandro Bernal, also known as Alejandro Bernal-Medina, and an unknown suspect entered Salazar’s Bakery-Panaderia Salazar on Atlanta Road near Austell Road at 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 and demanded a woman give them money from the cash register.
The suspects, armed with a knife and a handgun, took approximately $2,000 from the cash register as well as approximately $400 from a male victim, Bernal’s Jan. 9 arrest warrant states.
Bernal, who held the knife, has not yet been taken into custody in relation to the crime, and is not eligible for a cash bond upon arrest, records show.
He faces two felony counts of armed robbery in relation to the incident.
Salazar’s Bakery is about five miles northeast of Bernal’s home on Village Lane Drive in south Marietta, according to his arrest warrant.
The bakery’s website states its business hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, meaning the entire day’s takings were likely in the cash register when it was robbed that Monday evening.
