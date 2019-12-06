SMYRNA — On the evening of July 4, 1864, Union soldiers attacked Confederate defenses at Ruff's Mill, forcing the separatists to abandon their line.
Archaeologists will soon descend on southern Cobb County in hopes of learning more about what is now known as the Battle of Ruff's Mill, which took place on land in Smyrna's Concord Covered Bridge Historic District.
The LAMAR Institute, a Savannah-based nonprofit, will conduct the investigation with the goal of delineating the battlefield's boundaries.
“We are excited to work with Cobb County residents, employees and organizations to use historical archaeology to locate and uncover the very important story of the Ruff's Mill Battlefield, as well as the stories of the men, women, and children, both African-American and white, who affected the battle and were impacted by it,” the institute’s Rita Elliott said in a news release.
The institute was among several organizations to receive support from the National Parks Service's American Battlefield Protection Program. The program doled out $1.2 million in grants in 2019, of which almost $100,000 will go to the LAMAR Institute for its work on the Battle of Ruff's Mill.
"Geographic Information Systems specialists will overlay historical maps, aerial photographs, and Light Detection and Ranging images to determine potential tracts and areas within tracts to conduct fieldwork," the release reads. "Skilled battlefield archaeologists will conduct controlled metal detector surveys across tracts in the project area. Ground Penetrating Radar survey will be used in select areas to assist in the locating of subsurface remains of earthworks such as trenches, rifle pits, and artillery impact craters. Archaeologists also will conduct a survey of collectors and metal detectorists to gather information on where various battle artifacts have been discovered."
Supporters of the project include landowners in the project area, the Cobb Parks Department, the Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia Battlefields Association and the Smyrna Museum, according to the release.
The release did not specify when digging would begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.