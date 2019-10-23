What do you want Cobb to look like in 2050?
The Atlanta Regional Commission is updating the plan that guides development in metro Atlanta and will host an art gallery-style open house in Marietta's Strand Theater from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday to gather community input.
The ARC is the regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency for the 10-county Atlanta region.
“These pop-up open houses are a terrific way for residents to learn about the region’s long-range plan and tell us about the kind of community they want – one, two and even three decades down the line,” Mike Alexander, the director of ARC’s Center for Livable Communities, said in a news release.
"Getting feedback like this is absolutely critical if we're going to truly meet the needs of our residents and remain in an economically competitive place that also has a high quality of life," added ARC spokesman Paul Donsky.
Guests can peruse stations with info-graphics covering topics like regional planning, the future of transportation technology, housing affordability, transit expansion and population and demographic trends, according to the ARC's website. A “living infographic” station will give people an opportunity to provide feedback on their biggest desires and concerns for the region. Snacks will be available.
Some features serve a dual purpose. In addition to gathering information on what people expect and want, some interactives are designed to educate. A game that sorts players based on their expectations for metro Atlanta's future was designed with expert input.
"We pulled a bunch of national experts who are super knowledgeable about different fields to look at 2050 and what are going to be the main levers that are going to effect our future," Donsky said, adding "the tool also serves as an educational opportunity about those nine things that are shaping our future," a list that includes driverless cars and climate change.
Guests can also see a list of proposed transportation projects, some of which have already been funded and some of which haven't.
The ARC will complete its plan updates in February, Donsky said. But he threw in a caveat.
"Our planning process is ongoing, and feedback that we receive shouldn't be seen as a one off," he said. "We're always talking to the community because we're always refining our plan. It's a living document."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.