CUMBERLAND — Atlanta Regional Commission board members unanimously approved the Chattahoochee RiverLands study Wednesday, paving the way for one of the region’s most ambitious long-term projects: a 125-mile park running from Lake Lanier to Chattahoochee Bend State Park.
The 39-member board includes Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, former Cobb NAACP President Deane Bonner and four other citizen members representing parts of Cobb.
During a webinar, those who contributed to the study described it as a potentially transformational project while stressing it could take decades to complete.
The RiverLands would create a shared walking and biking trail in the mold of Atlanta’s BeltLine along the Chattahoochee River. People would have access to the river to fish and kayak, and public transit and regional trails — such as Cobb’s Silver Comet — would connect to the RiverLands for easy access.
Gena Wirth, design principal at SCAPE, an architectural firm that led the project’s design, said it could do for the Atlanta metro area in the 21st century what the interstates did in the 20th.
“Atlanta has been so defined by its radial highway network that surrounds it ... and this new infrastructure of the RiverLands, this pedestrian and bicycle network kind of is at that same scale,” Wirth said.
But, she later added, it is a “very long-term effort” that could take years, even decades.
Walt Ray, a fellow at the Trust for Public Land, said that would mean the project as outlined in the study may be amended in the years to come.
“We like to say this is not a plan, this is an idea,” he said.
The Chattahoochee RiverLands project is a collaboration among Cobb County, the city of Atlanta, the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Trust of Public Land.
In June, Cobb County’s governing board approved a first draft of the 2.4-mile Chattahoochee River Trail, which has been tagged as a “pilot site” for the RiverLands project.
The River Trail may provide an example of the challenges the RiverLands could face in the years to come.
Once complete, a 2.4-mile trail would span from Mableton Parkway to Veterans Memorial Boulevard and connect to the forthcoming Discovery Park at the River Line.
Cobb commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the trail, with commissioners Bob Ott and Keli Gambrill opposed. Ott said he could not support the plans, which have the county footing the bill.
The estimated cost of the 2.4-mile trail is $12.3 million, which includes $1.5 million already approved by the board for planning and engineering.
Approval of the plan does not mean the park will be built, County Chairman Mike Boyce told the MDJ in June.
“It’s kind of like (when) you have a master plan with your parks,” he said. “You have the master plan and then you have to go and find the money somewhere else.”
County spokesman Ross Cavitt said in June the River Trail plan “represents the ideal concept of the trail” and “the likelihood of the project being built as designed” is “very low.”
Nevertheless, Ray, the fellow at the Trust for Public Land, has high hopes for Cobb’s River Trail.
“We’re looking for the kinds of projects that establish positive momentum … that are like the Cobb project site, where we have land control, we have willing partners, we have a lot of public support and we can really just make some early impacts that would help demonstrate the potential of the RiverLands,” he said. “Obviously, the goal is that everyone in the region should really be wanting this, understanding it, learning about it and demanding it in their own neighborhoods.”
All told, the 125-mile RiverLands project passes through seven counties and 19 cities, Ray said, as well as one national recreation area and two state parks.
Wirth, the principal at SCAPE, said it was “by far the largest-scale project in our office.”
She said the coronavirus has put a premium on public parkland — an amenity more accessible for some than others.
“Some areas today technically have access to the river but don’t have a large public realm or a large place for people to go and sit and linger and socialize along the river,” she said. “With COVID, we understand that these needs are very important, and that even small areas of public gathering space and open areas that are well ventilated are invaluable and need to be very equitably distributed.”
