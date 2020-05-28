Smyrna is eyeing a “complete rehab” of the South Cobb Drive area as well as several improvements that would help people get around the Jonquil City, according to a council-approved list of projects to be funded should Cobb residents vote to renew the county’s penny sales tax.
“Oh my gosh man. I’ve got a big fold out map that shows some of the possible improvements and it’s amazing,” Mayor Derek Norton said of the potential improvements to South Cobb Drive. “The halo effect from doing that would be terrific.”
If approved, the special-purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, will go into effect in 2022 and collect an additional penny on every dollar spent on items subject to the county's sales and use tax until 2028.
In February, it was estimated the tax would collect $810 million. If that estimate were to prove accurate, Smyrna, the county’s second-largest city per the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 projections, would receive more than $57 million over six years.
The county recently revised its estimate, according to spokesman Ross Cavitt. It is now expected to collect $750 million, a decrease of about 7%.
Norton said Smyrna too would reduce the amount it expects to receive from the tax and, in turn, the amount allocated for each project in the list by 7% -- a reduction that would shave about $4.4 million from the city’s total haul.
Improvements to downtown and South Cobb Drive, budgeted at $13.3 million as of Thursday afternoon, is the largest single item on the list.
Several years ago, the city commissioned a study of the South Cobb Drive area, Norton said.
It presented “three or four options” totaling between $6 and $10 million “for a complete rehab of South Cobb Drive, particularly between Windy Hill and Concord Road,” he continued. “It’s just never been enacted upon and that’s an area of the city I feel like needs some attention.”
Potential improvements to downtown include an amphitheater and splash pad, he said.
The second-largest item on the list is a joint aquatics, gymnastics and family learning library estimated to cost $12 million. Norton said no location had been decided for the facility.
Another $22 million would go toward transportation projects, including the resurfacing of existing roads ($6 million), a downtown parking deck ($4 million) and a pedestrian bridge between Cobb Parkway and The Battery Atlanta ($4 million).
The preliminary list can be found online in the agenda of the City Council's May 18 meeting .
