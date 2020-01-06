The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has released applications for preschool programs to provide state-sponsored preschool for the 2020-21 school year, according a news release from the organization.
Applications, open to new and returning providers, are being accepted through Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. To be eligible to apply for the Pre-K grant, an applicant must be a licensed child care program, local school system or a Head Start program, according to DECAL.
Georgia’s Pre-K program is an educational program for Georgia four-year-olds, funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education and offered in a variety of settings, including public schools, for-profit and nonprofit child care learning centers, military bases and faith-based organizations, said Reg Griffin, a spokesperson for DECAL. To attend Georgia’s Pre-K in the 2020-21 school year, a child must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, Griffin said.
Griffin said Georgia’s Pre-K program normally operates on the regular school system calendar for the length of a typical school day, and this year, approximately 81,000 four-year-olds are being served in 3,859 Georgia’s Pre-K classes across 1,866 locations.
DECAL Commissioner Amy Jacobs said Georgia's Pre-K program has continued to grow and adapt to the needs of the state's children since its beginning 27 years ago.
"Recent research supports that, on average, children’s skills in language/literacy, math, self-knowledge, and general knowledge gained during their Pre-K year were sustained through kindergarten," Jacobs said. "These findings confirm that Pre-K provides the strong foundation needed for future learning."
For more information about the application process for offering Georgia’s Pre-K program, email panda.support@decal.ga.gov.
