Applications are now open for the $1,000 Babe Atkins-Byrne Scholarship, according to Cobb County Republican Women's Club President Sheila Brower.
The scholarship, named for longtime community mentor and leader Ralene Atkins-Byrne, better known as Babe, was established in 2006 to honor her for her "untiring work and service in CCRWC," the Republican women's club says.
Atkins-Byrne died April 3 at the age of 78.
The scholarship will be awarded to a female Cobb County resident who is a rising college or university freshman, sophomore, junior or senior and is meant to assist with "educational financial needs."
The applications are available online and in printable format by visiting CCRWC.org. Contributions to the scholarship fund can also be made on the site. The deadline for application submissions is June 1.
