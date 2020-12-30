The East Marietta National Little League scholarship in memory of 11-year-old Blake Mahoney is accepting applications for the spring baseball season.
Blake, a fifth grader at Eastvalley Elementary School, was riding his bicycle in April when he was hit by a car and died. He is remembered in the league as a committed player who was passionate about the game, often watching and studying when he wasn't playing. Alan Wrenn, vice president of the league and one of Blake's coaches, previously told the MDJ Blake preferred catcher, but played all over the infield. He wore the number 12 in his last two years in Little League, in honor of his brother Will, who wore the number at Wheeler High School.
His family established the Blake Mahoney scholarship fund for rising baseball players who share Blake's love of the game but may not be able to pay to join the league.
"Blake’s absence has created a void that will never be filled. It was very noticeable when his teammates played their first intermediate season without Blake this past fall," the league said on its website.
The league will award six Blake Mahoney scholarships this spring. Applications are due by Jan. 15. To apply, visit bit.ly/37YRITe.
