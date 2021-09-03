The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against a former Kennesaw State University cheerleader who sued Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren over his attempt to prevent her and others from kneeling during the national anthem at football games.
Former KSU cheerleader Tommia Dean was appealing a ruling from February 2019, when a federal judge dismissed her suit against Warren and former state Rep. Earl Ehrhart. Dean had alleged Warren and Ehrhart acted out of racial animus when lobbying the university to prevent her and other cheerleaders from kneeling, which the cheerleaders did to protest police brutality against Black Americans.
The federal judge did not see sufficient evidence for that claim. Dean’s lawyers appealed the dismissal, but only against Warren, dropping the claims against Ehrhart.
On Thursday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that they agreed with the dismissal.
Dean had also sued several KSU officials but settled that out of court, receiving $145,000.
Warren did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Bruce Brown, a lawyer for Dean, declined to comment on Thursday’s ruling, since he was uncertain whether they would appeal it again. Dean could seek reconsideration of Thursday’s ruling by the entire 11th Circuit Court (the ruling was issued by a panel of three judges). She could also ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear her case.
Despite the decision Thursday to uphold the dismissal, Brown touted the importance of the earlier settlement.
“I think the case, including the settlement, will make state officials think twice before trampling upon the civil rights of plaintiffs like Tommia Dean,” Brown said.
History of the case
Dean first filed a lawsuit in 2018 against former KSU President Sam Olens, then-Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren, then-state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs, and KSU Athletics officials Scott Whitlock and Matt Griffin.
In the federal suit, Dean alleged the defendants conspired to limit her constitutional rights after she and other cheerleaders kneeled at a September 2017 home football game.
Per the suit, Olens emailed a KSU vice president to express his concern over kneeling while Ehrhart, who chaired the state House committee that allocates funds to Georgia’s public universities, called Whitlock and told him the cheerleaders should not be allowed to kneel.
After Olens was advised by state Attorney General Chris Carr that the cheerleaders couldn’t be prevented from kneeling unless it was disruptive, Ehrhart told Olens the women should be kicked off the squad, Dean’s suit alleged.
Olens gave Griffin, who was KSU’s athletic director at the time, permission to not allow the cheerleaders on the field during the playing of the national anthem in future games, the suit alleged.
At the following home football game, under the “tunnel rule,” the students were kept in the locker room tunnel until kickoff.
Less than a month later, Olens reversed course and announced the tunnel rule would be undone.
The suit included text messages between Warren and Ehrhart where the two men discussed their successful lobbying of Olens to prevent the cheerleaders from being able to kneel again.
“I don’t know if you have talked to Sam lately but I just got off the telephone with him (about) the unpatriotic cheerleaders kneeling during the national anthem,” Warren wrote to Ehrhart. “He assured me that the cheerleaders will not be on the field … Thanks for always standing up too (sic) these liberal that hate the USA.”
Dean settled her case against the KSU defendants out of court, receiving $145,000, $52,000 of which paid for attorney’s fees.
Warren and Ehrhart, however, were not part of that settlement. Dean had claimed in her suit that the two were racially motivated in their attempts to prevent more kneeling, that Warren and Ehrhart conspired to suppress her rights and that she suffered emotional stress as a result of their actions.
Thursday’s rulings
The 11th Circuit Appeals Court issued a unanimous ruling from a panel of Chief Judge William Pryor (a George W. Bush appointee) and Circuit Judges Jill Pryor (an Obama appointee) and Ed Carnes (a George H.W. Bush appointee). Jill Pryor wrote the majority opinion in the case.
“That Warren’s targets are African American, without more, does not make it plausible that he targeted the cheerleaders because they are African American,” Jill Pryor wrote.
While acknowledging Dean’s allegations are related to race and racial issues, “discrimination based on the protesting of racial issues, no matter how compelling those issues are, is simply not the same as discrimination based on the race of the protestors,” Pryor wrote.
The 47-page ruling delved deep into legal theory and precedent in determining whether Dean’s claims, based on the Civil Rights Act of 1871, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, were valid.
“We readily acknowledge that some Americans oppose anthem kneeling out of racial animus. But we cannot deny that some believe anthem kneeling is unpatriotic and disrespectful and that no one should make any political statement, by any means, during a presentation of the national anthem,” Jill Pryor wrote.
In a second majority opinion authored by William Pryor and joined by Ed Carnes, William Pryor wrote that Dean engaged in government speech when cheering on behalf of a public university, and that “because the Free Speech Clause does not restrict governmental speech, Kennesaw State University did not violate her First Amendment rights when it prevented her from kneeling on the field.”
“It would be highly unusual for a public university to allow its cheerleaders—while they are in uniform on the field at a football game—to say or do whatever they please,” William Pryor wrote.
By the logic of the plaintiffs, William Pryor wrote, “Dean would have a right to perform her own unapproved, self-choreographed cheer, to cheer for the opposing team, or to refrain from cheering at all. She would also have a right to stage a hunger strike, to hold up campaign posters for a political candidate, to entertain the crowd with expressive dance, to cut up the American flag, or to wear a leather jacket over her cheerleader uniform with the words “f*** the draft” stitched onto the back.”
“No one doubts that Dean has these rights as a citizen. But when she puts on a school uniform and joins her teammates on the sidelines of a game, she is expected to cheer for her school team,” William Pryor added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.