The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has appealed a federal judge’s decision last month not to require stricter COVID-19 policies in Cobb County schools.
The appeal is the latest move in a lawsuit by the SPLC and two metro Atlanta law firms, representing four students with disabilities, which argues the district’s protocols are discriminatory. The suit was first filed Oct. 1.
The plaintiffs have argued their children — suffering from muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and other illnesses — are at risk of severe symptoms or death should they be infected with COVID-19.
Adding to that risk, they argued, was the district’s choice to loosen its COVID policies ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, including not requiring masks to be worn in schools. As such, the children were forced to opt into virtual learning courses, causing them “irreparable harm” and subjecting them to discrimination.
Chief Judge Timothy Batten of the U.S. District Court for Northern Georgia denied the plaintiffs’ request for an emergency order which would compel the district to tighten its COVID protocols. Batten ruled the district had reasonably provided the students with access to education by offering virtual classes and that the students were not demonstrably suffering unequal treatment.
“This case isn’t just about masks, this is about disability discrimination in the Cobb County School District and ensuring that all children have an equal opportunity to access an in-person learning environment,” Mike Tafelski, senior supervising attorney for the SPLC, said in a news release. “The district’s continued refusal to follow CDC guidelines and ensure safe schools for all students effectively deny our clients the access they are entitled to under federal law.”
The MDJ has reached out to the Cobb County School District for comment.
