Cobb County Police are investigating an apparent homicide and suicide at a south Cobb convention center that facility operators say left one of their employees dead.
Officers were initially called to investigate a report of shots fired at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, in Austell at 11:01 a.m. on Monday and arrived to find Leilani Billingsley, 27, of Austell, dead in a rear parking area, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the police department.
Delk said police also found the suspect in the shooting, 38-year-old Paul Sullivan III of Douglasville, dead near Billingsley. Both victim and suspect had been shot.
"Based on eye witnesses and video information obtained by detectives at the scene, it was determined that Mr. Sullivan had physically assaulted Ms. Billingsley before shooting her," Delk said in a news release. "He then turned the handgun on himself and shot himself."
Police say the incident appears to be "domestic related."
In its own release, the Riverside EpiCenter said operators were "saddened to learn of a domestic homicide-suicide" on its grounds. The facility's general manager said little is known about what happened, and staff are mourning the loss of Billingsley, an employee who the facility said had a "young child."
"Our hearts go out to the family of our beloved team member, especially the young child. Many of our staff are grieving and our attention now turns to loving and caring for those who remain,” Riverside General Manager Christopher Boyd said in the release. "We pray for all families who deal with domestic issues and hope that they seek help before it is too late."
The Riverside EpiCenter said it would make no other public statements about the incident "out of respect for the families involved."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.