A fire early Tuesday morning consumed 24 apartment units at the Park on Windy Hill Apartments.

Six Marietta Fire Department units and seven Cobb County Fire units responded to a report of a fire just before 7 a.m. According to Cobb Fire, flames had already reached the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

No injuries have been reported, but 50 residents have been displaced. Red Cross representatives met with the displaced residents at 10 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.