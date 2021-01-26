A fire early Tuesday morning consumed 24 apartment units at the Park on Windy Hill Apartments.
Six Marietta Fire Department units and seven Cobb County Fire units responded to a report of a fire just before 7 a.m. According to Cobb Fire, flames had already reached the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.
No injuries have been reported, but 50 residents have been displaced. Red Cross representatives met with the displaced residents at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
