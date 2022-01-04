Antonio Jones and Trey Sinclair were sworn in Monday night as the two new faces on the Kennesaw City Council.
Both newcomers to elected office, Jones bested incumbent Councilman Chris Henderson in November. Sinclair, meanwhile, won the seat held by Nimesh Patel, who did not seek reelection after being appointed to fill the post vacated by former Councilman David Blinkhorn.
Incumbent Pat Ferris, meanwhile, was sworn into his second term on the council since joining it in 2017. He previously served as a council member from 1985 to 2001.
Said Ferris, “Guys, I’m really looking forward to really getting to know you well (and) serving with you. Let’s have a great four years.”
Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, Mayor Derek Easterling thanked Henderson and Patel for their work in city government.
“Kennesaw would not be what it is today without your efforts,” Easterling told the outgoing members. “This is one heck of a team, ladies and gentlemen.”
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill gave the oath of office to Jones, a New Orleans native and the owner of several local small businesses. He told the MDJ in an interview last month he was interested in slowing down the breakneck pace of development in the city while investing in infrastructure like sidewalks, bike lanes, and clean energy.
“I just want to say thank you so much to our citizens for giving me this opportunity to serve you all. I want to say thank you to the mayor and council, and I’m looking forward to the next four years with y’all,” Jones said near the meeting’s end.
Ferris and Sinclair, the founder of Dry County Brewing Company, took the oath from attorney Richard Blevins.
Added Sinclair, “Thanks for getting us on board tonight. I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the team here. Thank you to the citizens for voting us in, and (I’m) looking forward to serving the community.”
The first meeting on the job for the new council was a light one. Easterling announced a series of appointments, and Councilman James “Doc” Eaton was selected as the city’s mayor pro tem.
