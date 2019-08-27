Another incident at the Sterigenics medical sterilization facility in Cobb County is under investigation as pressure from the public continues over its use of ethylene oxide and subsequent emissions of the carcinogen into the surrounding Smyrna air.
Sterigenics issued a statement to the MDJ on Tuesday evening about a small leak of ethylene oxide at its Cobb facility July 31, which was detected by ethylene oxide sensors inside.
“Consistent with company procedures, employees properly vacated the area and the incident was immediately investigated,” a company spokesperson said. “The source of the release was immediately identified and stopped.”
Sterigenics says less than 6 pounds of ethylene oxide was released from a used drum which contained the chemical, due to a valve on the drum not being completely closed after use.
Annually, about 240 pounds of the chemical is emitted from the Cobb plant, but that number is due to be lowered to about 40 pounds once additional emissions controls are installed.
Sterigenics, which emitted between 2,000 and 4,000 pounds of ethylene oxide every year from its Cobb facility between 2010 and 2015, expects that work to be done by January.
The company did not have to report the July 31 leak to state authorities because it was under the 10-pound minimum reporting threshold, but given the current public concern about its Cobb facility, Sterigenics decided to notify the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which is now investigating.
“Although this release was below the level required to be reported to the EPD, Sterigenics took immediate corrective actions to ensure similar incidents do not occur in the future,” the company said, adding that its detection sensors are designed for the protection of the employees in the facility as well as the broader community and are calibrated to provide release alerts even at levels well below the EPD’s requirements for reporting.
Georgia EPD provided a brief statement to the MDJ on Tuesday, solely stating “EPD has been made aware of a potential release on July 31st 2019 at the facility and EPD is conducting an investigation of the incident.”
This follows two 2018 incidents at the plant, located at 2971 Olympic Industrial Drive, that were subject to investigation.
In April 2018, about 2.4 pounds of ethylene oxide was accidentally released into the air from the facility, due to an exhaust pump within a sterilization chamber becoming slightly detached.
Sterigenics President Philip Macnabb says an employee was also injured in a separate incident at the plant in July 2018, when a spark was caused by rogue ethylene oxide.
That incident did not result in a release of the chemical into the air, Macnabb said, adding that the employee is still recovering and expects to return to work soon.
Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott announced at the Board of Commissioners’ meeting in Marietta on Tuesday night that he has just received a commitment from Sterigenics that it will provide a monthly report on all incidents at its Cobb facility that aren’t reportable by law.
The monthly reports will be sent to the Air Quality Oversight Committee established recently by Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon to address local concerns about Sterigenics, Ott said.
“So moving forward, government officials will now be able to track what’s going on in the plant,” he said, adding that Gov. Brian Kemp sent a team to inspect the Sterigenics facility Tuesday in relation to the July 31 leak.
The air quality committee includes elected officials from Cobb County as well as the cities of Smyrna and Atlanta.
Sterigenics’ purpose-built Cobb facility has been operating since 1972 and remains compliant with federal and state rules for ethylene oxide emissions under the Clean Air Act.
Currently, its permit, allowing over 8,000 pounds of ethylene oxide to be released into the air each year, is being reviewed by the Georgia EPD with regard to the company’s planned extra emissions control measures.
Independent testing will soon be done of the air around the facility, commissioned by both the Georgia EPD and a partnership of the Cobb County, Smyrna and Atlanta governments.
The test results will be used by state and federal agencies to determine whether current rules on ethylene oxide emissions need to be changed, in regard to local concentrations and elevated cancer risks.
