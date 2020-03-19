The annual Easter Sunrise Service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and Rotary Club of Marietta has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The presidents of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, Debbie McCracken and Chris Bethel, sent over the following joint statement:
Our clubs are certainly focused on using due diligence and caution as we announce our decision to cancel our longstanding nondenominational event this year. Many thanks to Chief Ranger Anthony Winegar and his exceptional national park staff, to Dr. Michael Lewis of Roswell Street Baptist Church (our scheduled preacher for the event), Ms. Bambi McLaughlin of RSBC, the Salvation Army Canteen Team, to all our club volunteers who have made plans to assist this year, and to all those who faithfully attend this special, meaningful service each year. As presidents of two of the oldest civic clubs in the state of Georgia, we deeply appreciate your support of our club's missions, means, and methods through Kiwanis International and Rotary International to help keep our community, our state, our nation, and our world safe and secure during these vulnerable, challenging times.
