Young ladies from ages 3 to 24 years old are encouraged to participate in the annual beauty pageant highlighting the opening night of the North Georgia State Fair presented by Superior Plumbing on September 22.
Located at 2245 Callaway Road, the fair, which will run for 11 days, will feature many family events, exhibits, midway rides, concerts and special attractions.
North Georgia State Fair ambassadors will be named for the following titles and ages:
Tiny (3-4 years old), Petite (5-7 years old), Little (8-10 years old), Junior (11-13 years old), Teen (14-16 years old) and Miss (17-24 years old). Winners will be invited to ride in area parades during the coming year.
Winners will be awarded a crown, trophy, title sash, flowers and passes to the fair. The early registration fee is $65 through September 21, when there will be an optional rehearsal. Full registration of $75 will be accepted one hour prior to each pageant on September 22.
The new Miss North Georgia State Fair also receives a $1,000 cash college scholarship and advances to the Georgia-South Carolina State Fairest of the Fair contest next January. The Miss first runner-up gains a $500 cash scholarship and the second runner-up wins a $250 cash scholarship.
Applications and further information may be obtained by contacting Gene Phillips at 770-545-1351, Steve Duncan at 678-793-2007, Alice Surber at 770-973-3214 or misscobbcounty@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.