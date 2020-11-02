The cats and dogs at the Cobb County Animal Shelter have received antibiotics in response to a "strep zoo" outbreak there, and after the animals quarantine the shelter could open Nov. 9.
Last month, the shelter closed when several dogs and cats fell ill from what turned out to be "strep zoo," a contagious bacterial respiratory infection. The bacteria is believed to be responsible for the death of at least one dog. One dog at the shelter tested positive for the bacteria, and several animals were showing symptoms.
Veterinarians believe one of the animals dropped off at the shelter brought the infection with it.
New dogs or cats brought into the shelter have been kept separate from the rest of the population, according to the county.
The shelter has 108 cats, 56 kittens, 102 dogs and puppies. All animals are either receiving treatment or will have received it by the time the shelter reopens.
No new cases have been found among the animals since last week, a Cobb County representative told the MDJ. Deep cleaning will begin Wednesday. If the animals reach two weeks without symptoms at the end of the week, the shelter may be open for appointments next Monday.
Last fall, a strep zoo outbreak took the lives of at least four dogs at the shelter. County officials have said that the experience helped them better prepare for the current outbreak and keep it contained.
