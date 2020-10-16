Cobb’s animal shelter closed after a mysterious illness started affecting its dogs and cats this week, the county announced Friday.
The shelter at 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta houses 163 cats and 94 dogs, a county spokesperson said Friday, adding that shelter personnel have not shared any details regarding the animals’ symptoms.
The shelter veterinarian sent samples to the University of Georgia for testing, and the shelter will remain closed pending the results of that test, which are expected early next week.
Shelter personnel have been calling people with appointments at the shelter to reschedule and will remain on site to care for the animals, the county noted.
