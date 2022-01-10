Some 2,000 people have signed onto a petition calling on Cobb County to lift its capacity restrictions on county aquatic centers, which parents say threw several swim team senior nights into disarray last week.
The petition was started by Charles Barry, a junior at Walton High School, last Friday after parents said they received late notice that Cobb County would be capping the capacity of its aquatic centers at 100 occupants.
Jennifer Deak, a parent of two Walton swimmers, told the MDJ the team got the news around mid-day Thursday, with the team’s senior night scheduled for Friday evening at the Cobb Aquatic Center in Marietta. The first problem, she said, was that Walton’s swimmers and divers alone total close to 100 students.
“That’s not even taking into consideration the families. That’s not taking into consideration the coaches,” she said.
Shortly before the swim meet’s start, the team got permission to raise the building’s capacity to 125. While Walton was able to split the team up to avoid swimmers standing out in the cold, she was told parents of other schools weren’t as lucky Friday night.
Deak wrote Friday morning to Cobb County commissioners, arguing the late policy change would do more harm than good. Nearly all other high school sporting events are being conducted without any capacity limits, she added. It’s only the swim meets that are subject to the restrictions as Cobb schools don’t have their own pools.
“The students in Cobb are not only academically, but athletically gifted and are being hindered by these restrictions because their club and high school teams have to take drastic measures, most often resulting in a lack of training and competition time,” she wrote. “This will surely impact them on the next level, as many swimmers need these aquatic centers open and operating as normal to pursue their goals of swimming in college.”
Per emails shared with the MDJ, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid deferred to county Parks Director Michael Brantley, because “as Commissioners we do not get involved in setting or decreasing the hours or capacity of facilities.”
Brantley wrote back that while he understand the frustration from parents, the skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers and transmission rate in the county had prompted a request from County Manager Jackie McMorris to limit capacity at parks facilities.
Brantley added, “Again, we understand that this is not the news that you wanted, but what we have been approved for by our County Manager’s office.”
On Monday afternoon, the county issued a detailed statement in response to “a large number of emails” on the subject:
Cobb County schools rent county government aquatic centers to hold practices and swim meets. As such the use of the Mountain View Aquatic Center and the Central Aquatic Center are in high demand.
Shortly after Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed a Declaration of Emergency in December due largely to rapidly rising COVID numbers, the County Manager reinstituted a mask and social distancing policy that affects all county facilities. Department Managers were instructed to look at all venues that host large crowds and adjust capacity levels appropriately. This has resulted in changes across the county impacting group rentals, youth basketball events, as well as county events in theatres, art centers, libraries, and senior services buildings.
Chairwoman Cupid said she understands these changes will impact how many people will be able to attend events held at county government facilities.
“As the mother of student-athletes, I understand the frustration from not being able to watch your children compete,” she said. “However, public health leaders have impressed upon me now is not the time to have large groups gathering together in confined spaces during this record COVID surge. Our local hospitals are nearing a breaking point, and our staff has been severely impacted due to rising cases in the county.”
The county’s PARKS Director has been in contact with Cobb school athletic directors who assured him they will be able to continue holding swim meets with the social distancing requirements in place. Similar requirements were put in place during the initial COVID surge in 2020 to address the health and safety concerns of our residents.
“This is a difficult time for everyone,” said County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris. “We appreciate Cobb schools’ ongoing cooperation to keep these events going safely to protect both participants and our employees. In these challenging times, proper social distancing and reducing the number of people inside confined facilities at these events will enable us to keep the facilities’ doors open.”
The petition can be viewed at www.change.org/p/allow-cobb-aquatic-centers-to-be-at-full-capacity/u/30041917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.