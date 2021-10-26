Marietta Councilman Andy Morris has raised $21,503.70 for his reelection bid as of the last fundraising deadline, according to campaign finance reports. Morris’s campaign donations dwarf those of his challenger for the Ward 4 seat, Ted Ferreira, who had raised $1,135 as of the end of September.
Morris has raised more than any other City Council candidate — Grif Chalfant, incumbent councilman for Ward 2, has raised the second most, at $11,701.
Morris has spent about $3,750 and has about $17,750 on hand.
Ferreira, meanwhile, has spent more than he has raised — about $4,000, and has a negative balance of about $2,870.
Morris, a retired home builder, is seeking a fifth term on the council. Ferreira is a managing partner of CD+M, an architectural and lighting design firm, and is co-founder of two other businesses: Marietta bar The Third Door and Temperance Trailers, a mobile bartending business that specializes in live events.
Morris’ campaign finance
Morris, who works as a bailiff at the Cobb County courthouse, received many donations from lawyers and law firms. His largest donations, for $1,000 each, came from the Barnes Law Group and James Croy Sr., founder and CEO of Croy Engineering.
Morris also received an in-kind donation from Greg and Beth Griffin, who let Morris use their home for a kickoff party, at an estimated value of $1,000 (the couple also donated $200 cash to Morris).
Morris received $500 donations from Jon Burke of Kennesaw; law firm Moore, Ingram, Johnson and Steele; law firm King Yaklin and Wilkins; lawyer Garvis Sams; Donald and Mary Gillis; and Stephen and Terri Cole.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark donated $200 to Morris, as did former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway. The campaign of state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, gave Morris $250.
Morris has mostly spent money on food for events, shirts, hats and yard signs. He also paid $250 to the Cobb GOP to sponsor a table at a Fourth of July event.
Ferreira’s campaign finance
Ferreira’s largest donation, for $500, came from Janice Hoover. He also received $250 donations from James Morris and Stephen Byrne.
Ferreira spent money on printing banners, signs and postcards and paid a graphic designer to design how campaign website and campaign materials.
